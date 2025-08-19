or
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless in Risqué Photos From Private Jet With Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony

kardashian private jet shoot
Source: MEGA;@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posed topless on a private jet with Khloe Kardashian and La La Anthony.

Aug. 19 2025, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian knows how to keep the spotlight on her — even mid-flight.

The SKIMS founder, 44, lit up Instagram on Monday, August 18, with a series of private jet photos that showed her partying it up with sister Khloé Kardashian and longtime bestie La La Anthony.

image of Kim Kardashian posted new private jet photos.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted new private jet photos.

The first shot gave fans full luxury vibes as Kim wore a fur coat over a sheer pantyhose bodysuit. She then slicked back her platinum blonde under a headband, while a pair of oversized sunglasses topped off the look.

In another snap, Khloé rocked a sleek black leather robe and shades, while La La kept it cozy in a white robe and sunglasses as they sat next to the mom-of-four.

image of The SKIMS founder posed topless in one of the shots.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder posed topless in one of the shots.

Together, the three nailed that perfect “old Hollywood meets modern glam” moment.

Kim wasn’t done, as the boldest photo from the set showed her topless in the plane’s bathroom mirror, posing in a sheer YSL bodysuit that barely covered anything.

With the same fur coat draped over her shoulders and red lipstick adding drama, she struck a pose that had fans zooming in, while strategically covering her nipples with a gray line.

“When in Korea 🇰🇷,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans instantly lit up the comments section.

La La jumped in with, “What a trip!!!!!! 🫶🏽❤️.”

Another gushed, “And kimmy, coco and lala look amazing as usual ❤️😍.”

One follower teased, “I love those chin straps 🔥,” pointing out Kim’s SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, while another joked, “Come on guys, we know you all came here for the pantyhose 😉.”

Others couldn’t help but hype the Good American co-founder, with one writing, “Khloé is absolutely stunning.”

image of Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony joined the mom-of-four during the trip.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony joined the mom-of-four during the trip.

The post landed just as Kim made headlines for her sharp words about her ex-husband Kanye West, in the upcoming documentary, In Whose Name, set to drop on September 19.

The trailer hints at a raw look into the controversial rapper’s private world, covering his struggles with bipolar disorder, his broken marriage and the backlash that followed.

image of The sultry post comes ahead of Kanye West’s new documentary dropping.
Source: MEGA

The sultry post comes ahead of Kanye West’s new documentary dropping.

Kim appeared in the clip, saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

Another scene shows the former couple — who split in 2021 — clashing.

The “Stronger” rapper told her, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing,” to which Kim tries to calm things down, saying, “We can talk about that later, but ….”

Source: Red Carpet Trailers/YouTube

He snaps back, “It ain’t no but.”

Directed by Nicolas Ballesteros, the project took six years due to over 3,000 hours of footage.

Viewers are told to “draw their own conclusions” about Kanye, with the documentary teasing “a side of Ye the world was never meant to see — raw, unfiltered and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health and power.”

