Kim Kardashian References Breakup From Mystery Ex During Season Finale of Reality Show After Odell Beckham Jr. Split Rumors

Photo of Kim Kardashian and an image of Odell Beckham Jr.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian didn't let fans in on the identity of her mystery ex-boyfriend.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is keeping fans on their toes.

The reality star failed to reveal the name of her mystery ex-boyfriend while discussing a recent breakup during the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 25.

kim kardashian breakup mystery ex season finale odell beckham split
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reflected on a recent breakup during the Season 5 finale of 'The Kardashians.'

Kardashian, 43, was reflecting on a new therapy journey while seated in a confessional when she admitted her "fight-or-flight" personality can sometimes affect her love life.

"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You’re getting in my way, and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" the SKIMS founder explained of her stubborn attitude.

kim kardashian breakup mystery ex season finale odell beckham split
Source: MEGA

Producers bleeped out the name of Kim Kardashian's mystery ex-boyfriend during the show.

Kardashian proceeded to name-drop an ex-boyfriend, however, producers bleeped out the man's identity from the episode, leaving him a mystery.

"I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships," the mom-of-four spilled. "Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, 'Get out of here!'"

"That was the beginning of the end," Kardashian quipped, insinuating the businesswoman's dedication to work had put pressure on her failed romance.

The latest handsome hunk to be linked to the brunette bombshell would be Odell Beckham Jr., who first landed himself in headlines for his fling with Kardashian in September 2023.

kim kardashian breakup mystery ex season finale odell beckham split
Source: MEGA

Odell Beckham was first linked romantically to Kim Kardashian in September 2023.

Kardashian and the NFL wide-receiver, 31, were spotted together publicly for the first time during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas back in February, however, reports surfaced by late April claiming the pair had split.

Back in 2023, the American socialite also teased fans about a mystery man in her life she referred to as "Fred" when discussing him on The Kardashians, however, his true identity was never revealed.

"You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from the last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly," Kardashian said during a June 2023 episode of her reality show regarding why she was using a pseudonym to hide her man. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

Pete Davidson was the last boyfriend she showed off to the public.

kim kardashian breakup mystery ex season finale odell beckham split
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson from October 2021 until August 2022.

The SKKN by Kim creator started dating the comedian in October 2021 after hitting it off with Davidson when she hosted Saturday Night Live and shared a steamy mid-skit smooch.

Unfortunately, the pair parted ways in August 2022.

Source: OK!

Davidson was the first relationship Kardashian was serious about following her divorce from Kanye West, which wasn't finalized until November 2022.

Kardashian tied the knot with the controversial rapper in May 2014, and they welcomed four kids together: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5.

