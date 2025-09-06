Kim Kardashian Slammed for Allowing North West to Get Controversial Finger Piercing: 'Speechless'
Kim Kardashian faced backlash as fans criticize her for allowing 12-year-old daughter North West to get a dermal piercing on her middle finger.
While vacationing in Rome last month, observant fans spotted what looked like a single-point dermal piercing on West's finger. In a now-deleted TikTok, the mother-duo showed off their outfits while dancing to Destroy Lonely's "If Looks Could Kill."
Unlike standard piercings, dermal piercings "don't have a separate entry and exit point for jewelry," according to Healthline.
Piercing company Lulu Ave raised additional concerns, stating on their website that finger piercings "may not heal well due to the constant use of the hands and the risk of the jewelry getting snagged or bumped."
They also caution, "A dermal piercing may be a better option, but it can still reject over time."
Critics on Reddit noted a red bump near West’s piercing. One user expressed concern, writing, "Oof that looks like it's infected!!"
Another red flag emerged as users voiced their outrage. "Who the f--- lets their 12-year-old have piercings? And who the f--- pierces a 12-year-old? My kid didn't even have her ears pierced at 12," one commenter exclaimed.
"She's 12. W-- is Kim doing?!" another chimed in.
"It already looks rejected and painful … Poor girl," a third commented, while a fourth added, "I am speechless."
Despite the criticism, one person defended Kim, stating, "Who cares, I think it's a good compromise if your child wants a piercing."
During the same Roman outing, critics also condemned Kardashian for allowing North to wear a corset and mini skirt. The duo drew attention while leaving the popular restaurant Pierluigi at Piazza de' Ricci.
While some labeled West’s outfit as "inappropriate," others urged Kardashian to "preserve her [daughter's] innocence and be more mindful about her wardrobe."
However, vocal supporters rallied around Kardashian, with one commenting, "The judgment is wild, wild, y'all need to look at yourselves and stop worrying about her."
On the other hand, Kardashian was criticized for allowing North to appear in FKA Twigs' music video. Some social media users called the decision "inappropriate."
Additionally, Kardashian reportedly had a legal disagreement with Kanye West after he included North in a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with Kardashian expressing concerns about North being associated with her father's "controversial decisions."