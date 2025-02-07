Kanye West Sparks Outrage for Saying 'Idol' and 'Hero' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Should Be Released From Jail in Stunning Statement
Is Kanye West stirring up trouble again?
The controversial rapper made headlines for the second time this week — first, his wife, Bianca Censori, nearly bared it all at the 2025 Grammys, and now he’s speaking out in support of Sean “Diddy” Combs, demanding his release from jail amid serious s-- trafficking allegations.
On Thursday night, Ye took to X to post, “FREE PUFF,” referencing one of Combs' longtime monikers.
In another post, he called on powerful figures in the Black community to stand by Combs, calling the embattled record executive his “idol” and “hero.”
“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N------ AND B------ IS P---- YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S---. F--- ALL THAT WOKE S--- N----- ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING,” he ranted. “THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT. YALL F------ KNOW THAT. AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F------ INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM. THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US.”
“WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AIN’T NOBODY DO NOTHING. I WAS P---- THEN TOO. CHRIS BROWN, IT’S TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” he continued, referring to Brown, who has faced numerous allegations of abuse and sexual assault after a 2009 arrest for physically attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna.
After his social media tirade, Ye shifted gears, promoting a new Yeezy T-shirt collab with Combs.
“I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up. We splitting the profits 50/50,” he announced on X.
Combs later shared an Instagram post featuring three T-shirts—red, blue and white — emblazoned with “Sean John,” the name of his iconic clothing brand.
“Thank you to my brother @Ye YEEZY.COM,” he wrote in the caption, directing fans to purchase the shirts, which are selling for $20 each.
West also hyped the collab on his Instagram Story and even posted a video of what appeared to be a FaceTime call with Combs' son Christian “King” Combs. In the clip, Christian can be heard saying, “It’s up.”
In the early hours of Friday, February 7, Kanye doubled down on his support for Sean, posting more on X.
He claimed he had learned that "Puff is not allowed to make or collect money while he's locked up," so he decided to "send his half of the money" from the shirt sales to Justin Bieber instead.
"PUFF, WE LOVE YOU," he wrote.
Naturally, fans were baffled by Kanye's latest move.
“I’m sorry, what?” one person commented, while another added, “No, let’s not.”
A third questioned, “Were you involved in the parties?” while another asked, “Are we missing something here🧐🍿.”
“Well, this is going to get interesting,” a fifth user chimed in.
Kanye’s outburst comes just days after reports surfaced that Sean was rushed to the hospital from jail.
“He was transported to a nearby hospital about 10 p.m. Thursday to undergo an MRI,” a source told The New York Post.
The 55-year-old music mogul — who is awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges — was taken from the Metropolitan Detention Center to Brooklyn Hospital for the noninvasive scan due to “knee issues,” reportedly stemming from his time running the New York Marathon.
Sean was not admitted overnight and was returned to his cell after the procedure, the source claimed.
A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson declined to share more, stating, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips.”
As OK! previously reported, federal agents raided two of Sean's properties in March 2024 as part of a human trafficking investigation. Several months later, he was arrested in New York and charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Despite his lawyers requesting he be placed on $50 million bond with in-home detention, the judge denied bail, citing him as both a flight risk and a potential threat to the public. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial in May 2025.
Since his arrest, multiple civil lawsuits — filed by both men and women — have accused Sean of drugging victims, issuing death threats and rape. Some claims even allege the victims were minors at the time.
In January, Sean's legal team pushed back against the allegations.
"These complaints are full of lies," the lawyers wrote in a joint statement at the time. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."