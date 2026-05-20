Kim Kardashian Not a 'Gold Digger' Chasing After Lewis Hamilton's $450 Million Fortune Amid Romance: 'She Has Plenty of Money'

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Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, may be one of the wealthiest Formula 1 drivers around, but a source dismissed allegations she's after his fortune. “Kim has plenty of money of her own, so it would be wrong to paint her as a gold-digger who’s looking to mooch off Lewis or anyone else,” an insider told a news outlet on Wednesday, May 20.

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Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants to Build a 'Mega Brand' With Lewis Hamilton

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were first romantically linked in February.

Instead, the reality TV star is reportedly "keen for them to build a mega brand," according to the source, who added, "Those plans are already in motion and Lewis is totally on board." Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, first sparked dating rumors in February after they were spotted at the same hotel in Paris, France. Their connection actually dates back years, as they posed together at the GQ Man of the Year awards in 2014.

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Lewis Hamilton Is Considered One of the Wealthiest F1 Drivers

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton's racing career spans two decades.

The F1 driver's net worth is estimated to be around $450 million. His racing career spans nearly two decades and includes lucrative deals with big brands like Ferrari, Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy and more.

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Kim Kardashian Has No Set Plans to Retake Bar Exam

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian passed the 'baby bar' on her fourth attempt in December 2021.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum now has more time on her hands to work on a business with Hamilton since she's pressing pause on her lawyer dreams. While she passed the state's mandatory "baby bar" on her fourth attempt in December 2021, she failed her first attempt at the California bar exam. The mom-of-four reportedly has no set plans to retake the test this year, per TMZ. “Her own businesses, particularly her fashion brand Skims, are thriving," the insider continued. "There simply aren’t enough hours in the day for her to be sweating about bar exams when she’s got a billion-dollar brand to run."

Things Are 'Hot and Heavy' Between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton is reportedly telling Kim Kardashian 'all the right things.'