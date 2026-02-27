Lewis Hamilton Warned to Swerve 'Kardashian Curse' as His Romance With Kim Goes Into Overdrive
Feb. 27 2026, Updated 10:28 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Lewis Hamilton has been urged by some in his inner circle to tread carefully as his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian accelerates into the spotlight – amid fears he could fall victim to the so-called "Kardashian curse."
Hamilton, 41, the seven-time Formula One world champion, and Kardashian, 45, the entrepreneur and reality television star, have been friends for more than a decade.
In recent weeks, their relationship has appeared to shift gears. The pair were first linked romantically after a weekend in England and private dinner in Paris.
Their most public appearance came at the Super Bowl 2026, where cameras captured them seated side by side, laughing and leaning in close.
A lip reader claimed Hamilton told Kardashian he would introduce her to his mother, who is said to be "very excited" to meet her.
And a source close to the pair said: "This is moving at speed. They are talking constantly and arranging their schedules around each other. Lewis is making it clear he wants to see as much of Kim as possible before the racing season fully kicks in. It is intense, but they are not trying to slow it down."
The insider continued: "Kim is drawn to the fact that Lewis is at the top of his profession and completely self-assured. She does not want someone overshadowed by her fame. She likes that he has his own empire and his own identity. He challenges her and that excites her."
Friends of Hamilton, however, are said to be wary of the machinery that surrounds Kardashian and her family – led by her mother, Kris Jenner, 70.
After nearly two decades of reality television, first with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now The Kardashians, the family's influence on popular culture is undeniable.
But with Kardashian previously married to Kanye West and recently linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., scrutiny of her romantic life is intense.
One source familiar with Hamilton's circle said: "There are people around Lewis who think he is walking straight into a storm. He is at the peak of his career and does not need the added distraction of becoming part of a 24-hour media operation. The concern is not about Kim personally, it is about the scale of the circus that follows her."
They added: "The phrase 'Kardashian curse' gets thrown around half-jokingly, but some of his friends are not laughing. They have seen what happens when high-profile men become absorbed into that world. They worry it could destabilize the focus that has kept him winning."
The "Kardashian curse" was once addressed by Kylie, 28, who said: "The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of just goes downhill after that."
Despite the warnings, those close to Kardashian insist she is not entering the relationship lightly.
Another source said: "Kim knows exactly who Lewis is and what his lifestyle looks like. She is not expecting him to change overnight. She believes she can handle a man who is ambitious and constantly on the move."
Hamilton himself made his priorities clear last year when discussing racing.
He said about wanting to stay focused on the track: "I don't want any regrets, or to think I could have given more. As long as I'm competing, I remain focused on my health, my well-being, my mental health, and my driving technique. I want to be the best engineer I can be and the best teammate too. That's my main goal: I want to win."