Lewis Hamilton Warned to Swerve 'Kardashian Curse' as His Romance With Kim Goes Into Overdrive

Source: mega Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly dating.

A lip reader claimed Hamilton told Kardashian he would introduce her to his mother, who is said to be "very excited" to meet her. And a source close to the pair said: "This is moving at speed. They are talking constantly and arranging their schedules around each other. Lewis is making it clear he wants to see as much of Kim as possible before the racing season fully kicks in. It is intense, but they are not trying to slow it down." The insider continued: "Kim is drawn to the fact that Lewis is at the top of his profession and completely self-assured. She does not want someone overshadowed by her fame. She likes that he has his own empire and his own identity. He challenges her and that excites her." Friends of Hamilton, however, are said to be wary of the machinery that surrounds Kardashian and her family – led by her mother, Kris Jenner, 70.

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton has been warned to watch out for the 'Kardashian curse' amid his romance with Kim Kardashian, a source claims.

After nearly two decades of reality television, first with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now The Kardashians, the family's influence on popular culture is undeniable. But with Kardashian previously married to Kanye West and recently linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., scrutiny of her romantic life is intense. One source familiar with Hamilton's circle said: "There are people around Lewis who think he is walking straight into a storm. He is at the peak of his career and does not need the added distraction of becoming part of a 24-hour media operation. The concern is not about Kim personally, it is about the scale of the circus that follows her."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West.

They added: "The phrase 'Kardashian curse' gets thrown around half-jokingly, but some of his friends are not laughing. They have seen what happens when high-profile men become absorbed into that world. They worry it could destabilize the focus that has kept him winning." The "Kardashian curse" was once addressed by Kylie, 28, who said: "The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of just goes downhill after that." Despite the warnings, those close to Kardashian insist she is not entering the relationship lightly.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner once addressed the 'Kardashian curse.'