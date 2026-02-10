Lewis Hamilton Appears to Hang Out With Kim Kardashian and Siblings as Romance With SKIMS Founder Heats Up

Article continues below advertisement

Lewis Hamilton seems to have officially met the family! In a viral Instagram video from Monday, February 9, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attempted the “Titanic Challenge,” and the race car driver, 41, could be heard encouraging them in the background.

View this post on Instagram

“We’re trying some tricks tonight,” Kylie said as she and Kim, 45, both attempted to stand on Khloé’s thighs in the spirit of the iconic “I’m flying” scene from Titanic. “Push away,” Lewis attempted to help the siblings out.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian attempted the 'Titanic Challenge.'

Fans were quick to recognize his voice in the background. “Am I the only one who can hear Lewis’ laugh?” one person commented, while over 2,400 others “liked” in agreement. “Kimberly Noel Kardashian’s man!” a second user exclaimed. A third added, “I heard it too. He has a very distinctive laugh.”

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Sat Next to Each Other at the Super Bowl

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Lewis Hamilton could be heard in the background of Kim Kardashian's video.

Kim and Lewis were spotted together on Sunday, February 8, seated side by side at this year’s Super Bowl. They watched the game from a VIP suite with fellow celebs Hailey and Justin Bieber, as well as the athlete’s alleged ex Kendall Jenner. Although some believed the event to be a hard launch, the couple was simply “going to the game anyway” and did not intend for it to be a romantic outing. “They ended up spending time together in the same suite as a big group of friends,” a source said. “It wasn't a formal date, more like a relaxed friends-focused setting. Kim liked having a little one-on-one time with him, too. They have plans to see each other again soon."

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Escaped to England Together

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are allegedly dating.

The rumored couple’s latest appearance comes just one week after Kim flew to England to spend a “very romantic” night with Lewis at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. "Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside," an eyewitness dished. "An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside, where other guests were mingling around." Another source added, "She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them."

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sat next to each other at the Super Bowl.