Here's How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Overcoming The Issues Of A Long Distance Romance
Loved up from across the globe!
Even as comedian Pete Davidson is filming his latest flick overseas in Australia, it seems his romance with media mogul Kim Kardashian is still heating up!
The lovebirds are reportedly “going strong and making it work” even from across the globe, according to an unnamed insider, allegedly turning to digital communication to keep their inter-continental relationship afloat.
"The distance hasn't been an issue for Kim and Pete's relationship while he's been away filming," the source explained, noting that the couple, who has been romantically linked since October 2021, “are in constant communication” while Davidson is Down Under working on one of A24’s latest flicks Wizards!.
"Kim loves that he's always making her laugh and he truly makes her day when they talk," the insider explained, noting that the pair not only “FaceTime consistently" but are also "always getting quick phone calls in when they can."
"She is still smitten over him and it just works for her,” they continued.
But it seems it’s not just digital — the couple also allegedly has plans to reunite in Kardashian’s native Los Angeles once Davidson is finished filming.
"Pete plans to come back to L.A. after filming wraps to spend time with her for a few days,” the source added.
Just last month, the SKIMS founder flew out to Australia to visit her beau at work, OK! previously reported.
“They spent the entire time locked up in their private hideaway and she’s telling her sisters it was so romantic,” an anonymous insider spilled of the trip. “He had candles and there was a hot tub,” they continued, adding that the pair “cooked, cuddled, and laughed" during their time together.
