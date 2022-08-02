Here's How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Overcoming The Issues Of A Long Distance Romance

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Loved up from across the globe!

Even as comedian Pete Davidson is filming his latest flick overseas in Australia, it seems his romance with media mogul Kim Kardashian is still heating up!

The lovebirds are reportedly “going strong and making it work” even from across the globe, according to an unnamed insider, allegedly turning to digital communication to keep their inter-continental relationship afloat.