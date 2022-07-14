Husband & Wife?Will Kim Kardashian Be A Bride For the 4th Time? Pete Davidson Reveals He '100 Percent' Sees Marriage In His Future
He's hearing wedding bells! In a very personal and honest interview, Pete Davidson revealed he absolutely plans to walk down the aisle one day.
Appearing on the latest episode of Kevin Hart's program Hart to Heart, the comedian replied "100 percent" when the host asked him if he wants to be a husband, adding, "That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?"
The Saturday Night Live alum's candid answer comes as his and Kim Kardashian's romance continues to get more serious. In another moment in the funny men's chat, Davidson, 28, said it's his "dream" to have a child of his own.
KHLOE KARDASHIAN HILARIOUSLY TROLLS KIM & PETE DAVIDSON'S PDA SNAPS
"I want to have a kid. I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have," the Big Time Adolescence lead shared, referencing his late father, Scott, who passed away while saving lives during 9/11. "I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier."
Though that day has yet to come, he's getting in plenty of parenting practice with his girlfriend's four kids.
"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," shared an insider. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."
Davidson didn't reference the Skims founder, 41, by name when it comes to starting a family, but the aforementioned source claimed the duo definitely "see a future together."
The New York native also dished about his skyrocketing career, but insisted he doesn't mind the media constantly asking him about his love life. "I know what it comes with. I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick," he explained. "If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever."
