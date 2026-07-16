Kim Kardashian Addresses Awkward Timing of Bikini Post as She Mourns Grandmother MJ’s Death

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Kim Kardashian addressed backlash after fans noticed she shared racy bikini snaps just as Kris Jenner revealed that her mother, Mary "MJ" Shannon, had died. "This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing," Kardashian, 45, wrote in the comments section of the post, which was shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 16.

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Kim Kardashian Responded to Bikini Photo Backlash

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared photos from a recent lake trip as her grandmother's death was announced.

The Skims founder explained that she was by her mother, 70, and grandmother's side during the past week, adding, "My heart is completely with my family right now." "We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life 🕊️🤍," she concluded in the caption. Kardashian's post initially raised eyebrows, as the carousel of photos featured the reality star showing off her bombshell curves in tiny swimwear just as the news of her grandmother's death was announced.

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Social Media Reacted the Awkward Timing of Kim Kardashian's Bikini Post

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, on July 16.

"Didn’t your grandmama just pass? This couldn’t wait to the weekend 😕," one critic wrote, while another said, "What unfortunate timing for a pre-scheduled Insta post after seeing Kris’ post from the same time 😭." "Seeing this post right after seeing Kris’s post was not what I was expecting," a third pointed out.

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Kris Jenner Announced the Death of Her Mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon was 91 at the time of her death.

Kardashian's reaction comes hours after Jenner announced the death of her mother in a lengthy social media tribute. "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Jenner penned alongside a portrait of her late mother. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

Kim Kardashian Shared Tribute Dedicated to Grandmother MJ

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian thanked her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, for showing her the ropes of becoming a hardworking businesswoman.