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Kim Kardashian Addresses Awkward Timing of Bikini Post as She Mourns Grandmother MJ’s Death

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA; @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian addressed posting bikini photos as news of her grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon's death hit headlines.

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July 16 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian addressed backlash after fans noticed she shared racy bikini snaps just as Kris Jenner revealed that her mother, Mary "MJ" Shannon, had died.

"This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing," Kardashian, 45, wrote in the comments section of the post, which was shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 16.

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Kim Kardashian Responded to Bikini Photo Backlash

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Photo of Kim Kardashian shared photos from a recent lake trip as her grandmother's death was announced.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared photos from a recent lake trip as her grandmother's death was announced.

The Skims founder explained that she was by her mother, 70, and grandmother's side during the past week, adding, "My heart is completely with my family right now."

"We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life 🕊️🤍," she concluded in the caption.

Kardashian's post initially raised eyebrows, as the carousel of photos featured the reality star showing off her bombshell curves in tiny swimwear just as the news of her grandmother's death was announced.

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Social Media Reacted the Awkward Timing of Kim Kardashian's Bikini Post

Photo of Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon on July 16.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, on July 16.

"Didn’t your grandmama just pass? This couldn’t wait to the weekend 😕," one critic wrote, while another said, "What unfortunate timing for a pre-scheduled Insta post after seeing Kris’ post from the same time 😭."

"Seeing this post right after seeing Kris’s post was not what I was expecting," a third pointed out.

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Kris Jenner Announced the Death of Her Mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon

Photo of Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon was 91 at the time of her death.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon was 91 at the time of her death.

Kardashian's reaction comes hours after Jenner announced the death of her mother in a lengthy social media tribute.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Jenner penned alongside a portrait of her late mother. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

Kim Kardashian Shared Tribute Dedicated to Grandmother MJ

Photo of Kim Kardashian thanked her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, for showing her the ropes of becoming a hardworking businesswoman.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian thanked her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, for showing her the ropes of becoming a hardworking businesswoman.

The mother-of-four shared her own tribute to her grandmother, thanking her for teaching her the importance of family while also showing her what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.

"You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since," she wrote via Instagram. "You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us."

Kim concluded her post by asking her grandmother to give her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., a hug, jokingly adding, "I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol."

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