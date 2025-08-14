Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West in Explosive Documentary Trailer: ‘Your Personality Was Not Like This’
Fans are getting an inside look into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s turbulent relationship in a brand new documentary.
In Whose Name, set to release in theaters on September 19, will delve deeper into the Chicago rapper’s private life as he comes to terms with bipolar disorder, his collapsing marriage, growing public backlash and more, according to the trailer description released on August 12.
'In Whose Name' Delves Into Kanye West's Personal Life
The documentary, filmed over a six-year period by Nicolas Ballesteros, features the Skims founder, 44, in the trailer, saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”
Moments later, another tense moment between the former couple — who announced their split in 2021 — was shown, where the “Stronger” rapper, 48, can be heard telling his ex-wife, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing.”
Kim Kardashian Appears in Kanye West Documentary
Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried to brush it off by telling West, “We can talk about that later, but …,” he clapped back, saying, “It ain’t no but.”
The documentary, which took 3,000 hours of raw footage to produce, invites viewers to “draw their own conclusions” about the Grammy-winning musician.
“In these moments, stripped of fame, he reflects on his roots, his grief, and the family he longs to hold onto. Walking through Ye’s inner circle, we see the loyal, the opportunistic, and the legendary; a man alternately driven by vision and consumed by ambition,” teases the film’s description. “The film reveals a side of Ye the world was never meant to see - raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power.”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were Married for 7 Years
West and Kardashian married in 2014 and welcomed four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm during their nearly seven-year marriage. After the divorce was finalized in November 2022, West married his second wife, Bianca Censori, one month later.
Kanye West Married Bianca Censori in 2022
West and Kardashian’s coparenting relationship hasn’t been easy, as sources close to the situation say that Censori’s revealing wardrobe has put the Hulu personality in an “awkward” situation that she has felt compelled to “address.”
“Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow. Number one being no nudity in front of them,” an insider told a news outlet in February. “She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk.”