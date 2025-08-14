NEWS Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West in Explosive Documentary Trailer: ‘Your Personality Was Not Like This’ Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian slammed her ex-husband Kanye West and his changing personality in a trailer for the explosive documentary, 'In Whose Name.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Fans are getting an inside look into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s turbulent relationship in a brand new documentary. In Whose Name, set to release in theaters on September 19, will delve deeper into the Chicago rapper’s private life as he comes to terms with bipolar disorder, his collapsing marriage, growing public backlash and more, according to the trailer description released on August 12.

'In Whose Name' Delves Into Kanye West's Personal Life

Source: MEGA The documentary was compiled from 3,000 hours of footage over a six-year period.

The documentary, filmed over a six-year period by Nicolas Ballesteros, features the Skims founder, 44, in the trailer, saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.” Moments later, another tense moment between the former couple — who announced their split in 2021 — was shown, where the “Stronger” rapper, 48, can be heard telling his ex-wife, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing.”

Kim Kardashian Appears in Kanye West Documentary

Source: MEGA 'In Whose Name' hits theaters on September 19.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried to brush it off by telling West, “We can talk about that later, but …,” he clapped back, saying, “It ain’t no but.” The documentary, which took 3,000 hours of raw footage to produce, invites viewers to “draw their own conclusions” about the Grammy-winning musician. “In these moments, stripped of fame, he reflects on his roots, his grief, and the family he longs to hold onto. Walking through Ye’s inner circle, we see the loyal, the opportunistic, and the legendary; a man alternately driven by vision and consumed by ambition,” teases the film’s description. “The film reveals a side of Ye the world was never meant to see - raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were Married for 7 Years

Source: MEGA The former flames share four kids.

West and Kardashian married in 2014 and welcomed four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm during their nearly seven-year marriage. After the divorce was finalized in November 2022, West married his second wife, Bianca Censori, one month later.

Kanye West Married Bianca Censori in 2022

Source: MEGA Kanye West is married to Bianca Censori.