or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West in Explosive Documentary Trailer: ‘Your Personality Was Not Like This’

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian slammed her ex-husband Kanye West and his changing personality in a trailer for the explosive documentary, 'In Whose Name.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fans are getting an inside look into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s turbulent relationship in a brand new documentary.

In Whose Name, set to release in theaters on September 19, will delve deeper into the Chicago rapper’s private life as he comes to terms with bipolar disorder, his collapsing marriage, growing public backlash and more, according to the trailer description released on August 12.

Article continues below advertisement

'In Whose Name' Delves Into Kanye West's Personal Life

Photo of The documentary was compiled from 3,000 hours of footage over a six-year period.
Source: MEGA

The documentary was compiled from 3,000 hours of footage over a six-year period.

The documentary, filmed over a six-year period by Nicolas Ballesteros, features the Skims founder, 44, in the trailer, saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

Moments later, another tense moment between the former couple — who announced their split in 2021 — was shown, where the “Stronger” rapper, 48, can be heard telling his ex-wife, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Appears in Kanye West Documentary

Photo of 'In Whose Name' hits theaters on September 19.
Source: MEGA

'In Whose Name' hits theaters on September 19.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried to brush it off by telling West, “We can talk about that later, but …,” he clapped back, saying, “It ain’t no but.”

The documentary, which took 3,000 hours of raw footage to produce, invites viewers to “draw their own conclusions” about the Grammy-winning musician.

“In these moments, stripped of fame, he reflects on his roots, his grief, and the family he longs to hold onto. Walking through Ye’s inner circle, we see the loyal, the opportunistic, and the legendary; a man alternately driven by vision and consumed by ambition,” teases the film’s description. “The film reveals a side of Ye the world was never meant to see - raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power.”

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were Married for 7 Years

image of The former flames share four kids.
Source: MEGA

The former flames share four kids.

West and Kardashian married in 2014 and welcomed four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm during their nearly seven-year marriage. After the divorce was finalized in November 2022, West married his second wife, Bianca Censori, one month later.

Kanye West Married Bianca Censori in 2022

image of Kanye West is married to Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is married to Bianca Censori.

West and Kardashian’s coparenting relationship hasn’t been easy, as sources close to the situation say that Censori’s revealing wardrobe has put the Hulu personality in an “awkward” situation that she has felt compelled to “address.”

“Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow. Number one being no nudity in front of them,” an insider told a news outlet in February. “She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.