Kim Kardashian Roasted for 'Embarrassing' Conversation With Chat GPT: 'Is She Really This Lonely?'
Kim Kardashian made a new, non-human friend.
The reality star, 44, gave an inside look at a strange conversation with Chat GPT on Wednesday, June 18.
Kim Kardashian's Strange Exchange With Chat GPT
Kardashian started off the conversation, writing, "Thanks for taking accountability. That's huge in my book."
"I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot — especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and rigor," the robot replied. "I’ll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there’s ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, I’m here for it."
"Thanks dude," the reality star said, to which ChatGPT responded, "Anytime — you got it, dude😎 Let’s crush the next one."
She shared the exchange on her Instagram Story with an "aww" emoji and no further comment.
Fans were puzzled by the screenshot and called out Kardashian for trying to befriend a bot.
"This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever f------ seen? how did a language software take accountability??" one person wrote.
"Having convos with ChatGPT or AI in general is so embarrassing," an X user said, while a third quipped, "Is she really this lonely?"
Kim Kardashian Completes Law School Apprenticeship
Despite users' commentary about the SKIMS founder being "dumb," she recently completed her four-year law school apprenticeship, which brings her one step closer to becoming a lawyer.
According to Joseph Wilson, co-founder and platform architect of Studicata, she needs approximately 300 to 600 hours of studying before taking the California bar exam.
"It is unlikely that she will be studying full-time for the bar exam due to her extensive work and family obligations," Wilson explained. "She will likely be studying part-time for the exam. She will still need to get through the mountain of bar prep material to prepare for the bar exam adequately."
Kardashian celebrated her milestone with a May 21 Instagram post, donned in a brown cap and gown.
"Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer," she wrote. "It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared."
The mom-of-four continued, "That’s the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away. I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment."