or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Roasted for 'Embarrassing' Conversation With Chat GPT: 'Is She Really This Lonely?'

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian had an awkward online encounter with AI.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian made a new, non-human friend.

The reality star, 44, gave an inside look at a strange conversation with Chat GPT on Wednesday, June 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Strange Exchange With Chat GPT

kim kardashian roasted embarrassing conversation chat gpt
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian seemed to have had an argument with Chat GPT.

Kardashian started off the conversation, writing, "Thanks for taking accountability. That's huge in my book."

"I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot — especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and rigor," the robot replied. "I’ll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there’s ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, I’m here for it."

"Thanks dude," the reality star said, to which ChatGPT responded, "Anytime — you got it, dude😎 Let’s crush the next one."

She shared the exchange on her Instagram Story with an "aww" emoji and no further comment.

Article continues below advertisement

kim kardashian roasted embarrassing conversation chat gpt
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian gave an inside look at an AI interaction.

Fans were puzzled by the screenshot and called out Kardashian for trying to befriend a bot.

"This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever f------ seen? how did a language software take accountability??" one person wrote.

"Having convos with ChatGPT or AI in general is so embarrassing," an X user said, while a third quipped, "Is she really this lonely?"

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Completes Law School Apprenticeship

kim kardashian roasted embarrassing conversation chat gpt
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian completed her law school apprenticeship in May.

Despite users' commentary about the SKIMS founder being "dumb," she recently completed her four-year law school apprenticeship, which brings her one step closer to becoming a lawyer.

According to Joseph Wilson, co-founder and platform architect of Studicata, she needs approximately 300 to 600 hours of studying before taking the California bar exam.

"It is unlikely that she will be studying full-time for the bar exam due to her extensive work and family obligations," Wilson explained. "She will likely be studying part-time for the exam. She will still need to get through the mountain of bar prep material to prepare for the bar exam adequately."

kim kardashian roasted embarrassing conversation chat gpt
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is on the path to becoming a lawyer.

Kardashian celebrated her milestone with a May 21 Instagram post, donned in a brown cap and gown.

"Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer," she wrote. "It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared."

The mom-of-four continued, "That’s the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away. I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.