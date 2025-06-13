How Much More Does Kim Kardashian Need to Study Before Becoming a Lawyer? Expert Tells All
Kim Kardashian may have just graduated from her four-year law school apprenticeship, but she is not ready to be a lawyer just yet.
According to an expert, the reality star, 44, needs at least 300 to 600 hours of studying ahead of taking the California bar exam.
What Does Kim Kardashian Have to Do to Become a Lawyer?
"A typical full-time bar exam program assigns approximately 40-50 hours per week over an 8-10 week study period," explained Joseph Wilson, co-founder and platform architect of Studicata.
Kardashian has completed her law degree and the ethics portion of the bar exam so far. All she has left to become a licensed attorney in California is to pass the bar, which Wilson rendered easier said than done.
"The California bar exam is often regarded as the most difficult of all the bar exams and has the lowest overall pass rate at approximately 54 percent," Wilson said. "The bar exam is administered twice per year, once in February and again in July. The July exam is considered the 'main' bar exam, as it is the first bar exam students typically sit for, as they usually graduate in May, so it will be the first exam they are eligible to sit for. The February exam is generally considered the 're-taker' exam for those who fail the July exam or are taking the exam 'off-cycle.'"
When Will Kim Kardashian Take the Bar?
Due to the SKIMS founder's busy schedule, Wilson assumes she will attempt the bar in either February or July 2026.
"It is unlikely that she will be studying full-time for the bar exam due to her extensive work and family obligations," he shared. "She will likely be studying part-time for the exam. She will still need to get through the mountain of bar prep material to prepare for the bar exam adequately."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian Completed Her Law School Apprenticeship
Kardashian's recent law school achievement was no small feat. The Law Office Study (LOS) Program requires 18 hours of coursework per week for four years, but she took six years to complete it.
"It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up," the beauty mogul wrote on Instagram. "The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment."
According to Wilson, her supervising attorney, Jessica Jackson, was required to watch over her for at least five hours per week, and the studies in the program needed to be completed in the law office during regular business hours. Jackson provided monthly written tests and bi-annual progress reports submitted to the State Bar of California.
Kim Kardashian Failed the 'Baby Bar' 3 Times
After completing the first year of study, Kardashian took the "baby bar." She famously failed three times in two years before passing her fourth attempt in December 2021.
At the time, the Kardashians star praised Bar Bri Law School prep for getting her ready for the test, specifically professors Sam Arlen Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz.
"Thank you guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! 10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!" she wrote in an Instagram post.