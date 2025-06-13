How Much More Does Kim Kardashian Need to Study Before Becoming a Lawyer? Expert Tells All

"A typical full-time bar exam program assigns approximately 40-50 hours per week over an 8-10 week study period," explained Joseph Wilson, co-founder and platform architect of Studicata.

Kardashian has completed her law degree and the ethics portion of the bar exam so far. All she has left to become a licensed attorney in California is to pass the bar, which Wilson rendered easier said than done.

"The California bar exam is often regarded as the most difficult of all the bar exams and has the lowest overall pass rate at approximately 54 percent," Wilson said. "The bar exam is administered twice per year, once in February and again in July. The July exam is considered the 'main' bar exam, as it is the first bar exam students typically sit for, as they usually graduate in May, so it will be the first exam they are eligible to sit for. The February exam is generally considered the 're-taker' exam for those who fail the July exam or are taking the exam 'off-cycle.'"