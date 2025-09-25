Kim Kardashian Stuns in Sheer Look During Nike Skims Launch as She Teases Brother Rob's Hulu Return

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian bared it all while attending the launch party for her Skims collaboration with Nike. The Hulu personality, 44, wore a complete bodysuit that covered her wrists to ankles in a gray see-through material for the Wednesday, September 24, event in New York City. She covered her assets by wearing a monochromatic high-waisted panty and a triangle bra top.

Kim Kardashian Stunned in All-Sheer Look

Source: BFA Kim Kardashian bared her assets in an all-sheer look.

During the event, the reality TV alum dropped some tea about her younger brother, Robert Kardashian Jr., revealing that fans will see her rarely-seen family member on their TV screens. “I think this season, I think people would love to see my brother back on TV and he comes back,” the Skims founder told Elle at the event. “Am I allowed to say that? It’s just fun, it’s our family and we’re back.”

Kim Kardashian Spilled Tea on Robert Kardashian Jr.

Source: BFA Kim Kardashian teased Robert Kardashian Jr.'s return to their Hulu series.

Rob was first introduced to fans on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s breakout reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021. While he’s popped up briefly on the Kardashians’ Hulu series, Rob has mostly avoided the spotlight following public scrutiny over weight gain and a dramatic split from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, which included a defamation lawsuit filed against Rob’s family. Rob continues to keep a low profile on social media, only occasionally popping up in family posts, most recently in snapshots from the Kardashians’ 2025 Easter celebration shared by Kim in April.

Robert Kardashian Opened Up on Why He Shied Away From Cameras

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Robert Kardashian Jr. appeared on Khloé Kardashian's podcast in July.

The father of one appeared on his older sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast in July and set the record straight on why he avoids the cameras. “There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us,” Rob explained via a phone conversation with his sister during an episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “It has everything to do with myself.”

Robert Kardashian Starred on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Source: MEGA Robert Kardashian Jr. explained why he chose to step away from the cameras.