Kim Kardashian Shockingly Reveals She's Had Brain Aneurysm for Several 'Years'

Kim Kardashian uncovered shocking new details about her brain aneurysm. During the Thursday, November 20, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star, 45, disclosed that the medical issue has been present for several years. Kardashian was informing her sister Kourtney about the aneurysm when she recalled what her doctor told her.

Source: Hulu Kim Kardashian opened up about her health scare on 'The Kardashians.'

"I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain,'" she explained. "They’re like, 'It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'" After her doctor's appointment, she called brain surgeon Keith Black for a second opinion. "I sent him a picture of it, and he was like, 'I want you to come in for all this imaging,'" she remembered. "And then I asked, I was like, ‘Can I wait? 'Cause what makes it rupture?’ And they’re like, 'Just stress.'" At the time, she was "studying 10 hours a day" for the bar exam and didn't think waiting would be a good idea. Kourtney admitted in her confessional that she was concerned about her sister's well-being. "I’m definitely worried about Kim," she expressed. "She has so much going on between work and her four kids that I don’t want her to have an aneurysm, of course."

What Caused Kim Kardashian's Brain Aneurysm?

Source: Hulu Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm was caused by stress.

Kim revealed her brain aneurysm was caused by stress during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. "I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see," she said. "So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected."

Kim Kardashian Details Getting Brain Scan

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian suffered a brain aneurysm.

The SKIMS founder detailed the scary medical diagnosis during an appearance on the Tuesday, October 28, episode of Good Morning America. "You'll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan," she explained. "And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars[-Sinai] with all the team." The mom assured fans that "everything works out." "It's just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything," she said. "And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian got a Prenuvo scan.