or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoHEALTH

Kim Kardashian Shockingly Reveals She's Had Brain Aneurysm for Several 'Years'

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: Hulu/MEGA

On 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian disclosed that her brain aneurysm has been present for years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian uncovered shocking new details about her brain aneurysm.

During the Thursday, November 20, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star, 45, disclosed that the medical issue has been present for several years.

Kardashian was informing her sister Kourtney about the aneurysm when she recalled what her doctor told her.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kim Kardashian opened up about her health scare on 'The Kardashians.'
Source: Hulu

Kim Kardashian opened up about her health scare on 'The Kardashians.'

"I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain,'" she explained. "They’re like, 'It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'"

After her doctor's appointment, she called brain surgeon Keith Black for a second opinion.

"I sent him a picture of it, and he was like, 'I want you to come in for all this imaging,'" she remembered. "And then I asked, I was like, ‘Can I wait? 'Cause what makes it rupture?’ And they’re like, 'Just stress.'"

At the time, she was "studying 10 hours a day" for the bar exam and didn't think waiting would be a good idea.

Kourtney admitted in her confessional that she was concerned about her sister's well-being.

"I’m definitely worried about Kim," she expressed. "She has so much going on between work and her four kids that I don’t want her to have an aneurysm, of course."

Article continues below advertisement

What Caused Kim Kardashian's Brain Aneurysm?

Image of Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm was caused by stress.
Source: Hulu

Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm was caused by stress.

Kim revealed her brain aneurysm was caused by stress during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.

"I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see," she said. "So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected."

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Details Getting Brain Scan

Image of Kim Kardashian suffered a brain aneurysm.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian suffered a brain aneurysm.

The SKIMS founder detailed the scary medical diagnosis during an appearance on the Tuesday, October 28, episode of Good Morning America.

"You'll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan," she explained. "And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars[-Sinai] with all the team."

The mom assured fans that "everything works out."

"It's just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything," she said. "And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do."

Image of Kim Kardashian got a Prenuvo scan.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian got a Prenuvo scan.

In 2023, Kim encouraged fans on Instagram to get a Prenuvo scan.

"I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life-saving machine," she wrote. "The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting an MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends' lives, and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.