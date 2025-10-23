Kim Kardashian Suffers Brain Aneurysm as She Blames 'Stress' on Kanye West Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian underwent an MRI on camera — and the results were more than shocking. During the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, October 23, the famed reality television star revealed she suffered a brain aneurysm from stress, which she blamed on the weight of her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. In a trailer for the season played at the start of the show's premiere, Kardashian could be seen getting emotional as she revealed to her family: "There was a little aneurysm."

Source: HULU Kim Kardashian went into an MRI scanner during her reality show.

A clip showcased Kardashian going into an MRI scanner before she opened up about her results. After telling her family, Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian was completely shocked by the diagnosis. "Whoa!" Kourtney exclaimed, as Kim went on to tell her family what the doctor thinks caused the aneurysm. She shared, "They were like, 'Just stress.'"

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian thinks her brain aneurysm was caused by stress from Kanye West.

While Kim appeared to blame her stress on Kanye, other clips from Thursday's premiere showed her in tears as she struggled to master part of her bar exam for law school. The show seemed to emphasize Kanye's impact on Kim's mental health, however, as it transitioned to a scene of the SKIMS co-founder reflecting on her divorce immediately after she informed her family about her aneurysm. "I'm happy it's over. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together," she said of her and West — who share North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

What Is a Brain Aneurysm?

Source: HULU Kim Kardashian revealed her brain aneurysm diagnosis during her reality show's Season 7 premiere.

Fears later set in for Kim after receiving her aneurysm diagnosis, as sat at a table and admitted: "Last night I was like, ‘Why the f---- is this happening?'" According to the Cleveland Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a "bulge in a weak area of an artery in or around your brain. " "The constant pressure of blood flow pushes the weakened section outward, creating a blister-like bump," the website explains. Brain Aneurysms are more common in women and it is less common for them to ever rupture.

Source: HULU Kim Kardashian recently had psoriasis for the first time since her divorce from Kanye West.