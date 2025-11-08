or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves in Sheer Lace Dress Following 'All's Fair' Backlash: Photos

image of Kim Kardashian posted a racy snap on Friday.
Source: @KimKardashian/Instagram/MEGA

Kim Kardashian shared racy snaps of herself in a shed gown on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian kept it sultry in sheer gray lace dress in a new Instagram post.

The reality star, 45, shared snaps of herself posing by a body of water on November 7 — days after her Hulu series All's Fair hit the airwaves.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality didn't seem to have a care in the world as she posted the pics after the legal drama was branded as "tacky."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kim Kardashian looked radiant on social media.
Source: @KimKardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian looked radiant on social media.

In one photo, she posed on top of rocks sporting the see-through frock, and she stood up tall like a statue. In another statuesque snap, Kardashian looked out to the sea and her infamous backside was on display.

One photo had the actress glancing up to the sky, appearing calm and serene. Other pics were simply gorgeous nature views of the beach, sand, ocean and trees.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The reality star rocked a see-through gown for the photoshoot.
Source: @KimKardashian/Instagram

The reality star rocked a see-through gown for the photoshoot.

The off-the-shoulder dress showed off her curves and chest in one photo as Kardashian sat down on the rocks and modeled her wet look.

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian lovingly commented: "Stunnnnnn," while Amy Schumer simply wrote: "Botticelli."

"Stunning Kim ❤️‍🔥," added another fan. "45 and Fine," someone commented. "Incredibly gorgeous! 🔥🔥🔥," another user gushed.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'All's Fair' Received Negative Reviews

'All's Fair' premiered on Hulu on November 4.
Source: mega

'All's Fair' premiered on Hulu on November 4.

All's Fair dropped on November 4 and scored a medley of negative reviews and even was given a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is about a group of female divorce attorneys, made up of stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor

The Times gave the show zero stars, with writer Ben Dowell saying: “Well done, Kim. You must have quite a healthy ego yourself to star in what may well be the worst television drama ever made."

"Because All’s Fair (Disney+) is so bad, it’s not even enjoyably so. It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets. All scripted, it feels, by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall.”

Kim Kardashian Laughed Off the Bad Publicity

image of Kim Kardashian trolled the bad press her show received.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian trolled the bad press her show received.

However, the SKIMS founder didn't let the negative press get her down, even jokingly posting about the bad reviews on Instagram.

She shared a medley of photos from the show's premiere alongside her costars, as well as screenshots of what critics were saying.

"Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus," the fashion icon chortled in her caption.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.