Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves in Sheer Lace Dress Following 'All's Fair' Backlash: Photos
Nov. 8 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian kept it sultry in sheer gray lace dress in a new Instagram post.
The reality star, 45, shared snaps of herself posing by a body of water on November 7 — days after her Hulu series All's Fair hit the airwaves.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality didn't seem to have a care in the world as she posted the pics after the legal drama was branded as "tacky."
In one photo, she posed on top of rocks sporting the see-through frock, and she stood up tall like a statue. In another statuesque snap, Kardashian looked out to the sea and her infamous backside was on display.
One photo had the actress glancing up to the sky, appearing calm and serene. Other pics were simply gorgeous nature views of the beach, sand, ocean and trees.
The off-the-shoulder dress showed off her curves and chest in one photo as Kardashian sat down on the rocks and modeled her wet look.
Her sister, Khloé Kardashian lovingly commented: "Stunnnnnn," while Amy Schumer simply wrote: "Botticelli."
"Stunning Kim ❤️🔥," added another fan. "45 and Fine," someone commented. "Incredibly gorgeous! 🔥🔥🔥," another user gushed.
'All's Fair' Received Negative Reviews
All's Fair dropped on November 4 and scored a medley of negative reviews and even was given a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is about a group of female divorce attorneys, made up of stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor
The Times gave the show zero stars, with writer Ben Dowell saying: “Well done, Kim. You must have quite a healthy ego yourself to star in what may well be the worst television drama ever made."
"Because All’s Fair (Disney+) is so bad, it’s not even enjoyably so. It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets. All scripted, it feels, by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall.”
Kim Kardashian Laughed Off the Bad Publicity
However, the SKIMS founder didn't let the negative press get her down, even jokingly posting about the bad reviews on Instagram.
She shared a medley of photos from the show's premiere alongside her costars, as well as screenshots of what critics were saying.
"Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus," the fashion icon chortled in her caption.