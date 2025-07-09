Kim Kardashian Slammed for Balenciaga Runway Walk as She Stuns in Busty Dress: 'Looks Like She's a Bored Housewife'

Kim Kardashian was roasted for her lackluster runway walk at the Balenciaga show in Paris.

The SKIMS founder, 44, was attacked on social media for her runway walk at the Wednesday, July 9, Balenciaga show in Paris, France.

Kim Kardashian may need to take some modeling tips from sister Kendall Jenner next time.

Kardashian bared her cleavage in a white midi slip dress and oversized fur coat. She paired the look with luxe jewels and a short black bob parted to the side. However, it wasn't the clothing that caught the audience's attention, as social media users slammed the mom-of-four for her slow runway walk and claimed she looked unprofessional.

"Beautiful girl but looks like she's a bored housewife who's had too many sherrys and coming to answer the door," one person wrote.

Another quipped, "She looks like she just got out of bed. Hire a walker to help you."

A third user went as far as to speculate Kardashian paid for her spot on the catwalk, writing, "You gotta wonder, 'How much did she have to pay to be in that show?' — Her shoes don’t fit."