Kim Kardashian Slammed for Balenciaga Runway Walk as She Stuns in Busty Dress: 'Looks Like She's a Bored Housewife'
Kim Kardashian may need to take some modeling tips from sister Kendall Jenner next time.
The SKIMS founder, 44, was attacked on social media for her runway walk at the Wednesday, July 9, Balenciaga show in Paris, France.
Kim Kardashian's Questionable Runway Walk
Kardashian bared her cleavage in a white midi slip dress and oversized fur coat. She paired the look with luxe jewels and a short black bob parted to the side. However, it wasn't the clothing that caught the audience's attention, as social media users slammed the mom-of-four for her slow runway walk and claimed she looked unprofessional.
"Beautiful girl but looks like she's a bored housewife who's had too many sherrys and coming to answer the door," one person wrote.
Another quipped, "She looks like she just got out of bed. Hire a walker to help you."
A third user went as far as to speculate Kardashian paid for her spot on the catwalk, writing, "You gotta wonder, 'How much did she have to pay to be in that show?' — Her shoes don’t fit."
As the majority of people critiqued her stride, many failed to notice her diamond necklace and drop earrings, which once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor. Her runway appearance came as a surprise to honor creative director Demna Gvasalia's final collection for Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian Gets Caught Googling Herself in France
Kardashian made headlines when she exposed her phone screen as she arrived at the show. The device displayed an image of her wearing an all-pink ensemble from the day prior, indicating that she had been Googling herself. At the time, she strutted down the street sporting a second standout accessory — a head full of barrettes — as she rocked a white halter dress.
Kim Kardashian Calls Out Balenciaga's Mistake
The fashion mogul is a brand ambassador for Balenciaga but previously condemned the brand for their controversial campaign of children with BDSM items.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period."
She continued, "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."