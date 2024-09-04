Kim Kardashian Forced Her Son Saint, 8, to Sign 'Extensive Contract' Before Creating His YouTube Channel: See the Strict Rules
Kim Kardashian doesn't want her eldest son, Saint West, to become a YouTube star without her permission!
In her Instagram post on Wednesday, September 4, the reality star announced she had “finally allowed” her eldest son, to create an account by signing an "extensive contract."
In the agreement, Kardashian said she has the right to “delete" anything at a given time.
Saint is also “not allowed to comment on any personal family information," in addition to filming any personal information. Saint also can't film North West while she's recording music.
Saint “agreed to follow [his] mom’s rules.”
- Kim Kardashian Accused of 'Shading' Ex Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori With Copycat Outfit: 'It's Giving Yeezy'
- Mastermind! Taylor Swift Changes Name of 'thank You aimEe' to Diss Kanye West After Yearslong Feud
- Hollywood’s Next WAG? Kim Kardashian Admits Her Kids Are Trying to Set Her Up With Their Favorite Athletes
During a July episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 43, spoke to her sister Khloé Kardashian about the rules she has in place for herself and her kids at home.
"I cannot believe I have a peaceful household. For everyone," Kim told her sister.
"Everyone? Wow, what’s different?" the Good American co-founder, 40, asked.
"Well I think I started to see a therapist, and I just saw her once, but the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time," Kim explained. "And of course you’re like 'Duh. Of course.' But having strict rules, like there can be no phones during meals, they’re going to fight and kick and scream for a week and you’ve gotta get through it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a confessional, Kim, who also shares son Psalm and daughter Chicago with ex Kanye West, spoke about how why she's decided to be more "lenient" with her kids.
"I’m gonna have to go through the hard times of, like, whining and crying of, ‘Why are you changing the rules? I used to have my device all the time.’ I’m like, ‘No it’s gonna be this way.’ So I just changed a lot of little things around my house. I’m basically turning into Kourtney and Khloé. So maybe Khloé was a little right?" she said.