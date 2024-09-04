or
Kim Kardashian Forced Her Son Saint, 8, to Sign 'Extensive Contract' Before Creating His YouTube Channel: See the Strict Rules

Source: MEGA;@KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian posted an 'extensive contract' allowing Saint to be a YouTuber.

Sept. 4 2024, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian doesn't want her eldest son, Saint West, to become a YouTube star without her permission!

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, September 4, the reality star announced she had “finally allowed” her eldest son, to create an account by signing an "extensive contract."

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian made her eldest son, Saint, sign a contract in order to post on YouTube.

In the agreement, Kardashian said she has the right to “delete" anything at a given time.

kim kardashian makes son saint sign contract kimk ig
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian said Saint 'better not breach' the contract.

Saint is also “not allowed to comment on any personal family information," in addition to filming any personal information. Saint also can't film North West while she's recording music.

Saint “agreed to follow [his] mom’s rules.”

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian shared the contract on social media.

Kim Kardashian
During a July episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 43, spoke to her sister Khloé Kardashian about the rules she has in place for herself and her kids at home.

"I cannot believe I have a peaceful household. For everyone," Kim told her sister.

"Everyone? Wow, what’s different?" the Good American co-founder, 40, asked.

"Well I think I started to see a therapist, and I just saw her once, but the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time," Kim explained. "And of course you’re like 'Duh. Of course.' But having strict rules, like there can be no phones during meals, they’re going to fight and kick and scream for a week and you’ve gotta get through it."

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex Kanye West.

In a confessional, Kim, who also shares son Psalm and daughter Chicago with ex Kanye West, spoke about how why she's decided to be more "lenient" with her kids.

"I’m gonna have to go through the hard times of, like, whining and crying of, ‘Why are you changing the rules? I used to have my device all the time.’ I’m like, ‘No it’s gonna be this way.’ So I just changed a lot of little things around my house. I’m basically turning into Kourtney and Khloé. So maybe Khloé was a little right?" she said.

