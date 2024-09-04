Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Son Tatum Hugging Saint West, Says the Boys Have a 'Connection That Can't Be Explained'
Khloé Kardashian adores watching the next generation of the Kardashians grow up!
On the night of Tuesday, September 3, the reality star shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son, Tatum Thompson, giving his cousin Saint West, 8, a hug.
"I was going through my camera roll and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum. Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can’t be explained," raved the Good American co-founder, 40. "They were destined to be in one another’s lives! Proud auntie! Proud mommy! 🤍."
West's mom, Kim Kardashian, commented on the picture, "Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do."
Khloé's best pal Malika Haqq agreed with her caption, writing, "Saint is a saint to the babies. And well baby Tatum, no words. 😍😍😍."
Kim, 43, shares Saint and her three other kids with ex-husband Kanye West while Khloé co-parents Tatum and daughter True, 6, with ex Tristan Thompson.
Late last month, the Strong Looks Better Naked author uploaded photos of True before her first day of the new school year — some of which Tristan, 33, appeared in.
Though the NBA player and his brother temporarily lived with Khloé last year while his house was being renovated, they have since moved out. However, the mom-of-two allows her baby daddy to come over to see their kids as often as he'd like despite their past turmoil, most of which stemmed from the athlete's cheating scandals.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice," she explained in a January interview. "It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'"
"Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day. I had to learn to take control of my feelings," the star explained. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person."
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," Khloé concluded. "And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?”