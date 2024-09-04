Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Son Tatum Hugging Saint West, Says the Boys Have a 'Connection That Can't Be Explained'

West's mom, Kim Kardashian, commented on the picture, "Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do."

Khloé's best pal Malika Haqq agreed with her caption, writing, "Saint is a saint to the babies. And well baby Tatum, no words. 😍😍😍."

Kim, 43, shares Saint and her three other kids with ex-husband Kanye West while Khloé co-parents Tatum and daughter True, 6, with ex Tristan Thompson.