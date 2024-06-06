Kim Kardashian Admits She Has a 'Hard Time' Disciplining Her 4 Kids: 'They Know When to Con Me'
Kim Kardashian admitted she doesn't have motherhood all figured out on the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians.
“I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday,” the 43-year-old, who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West, said.
Kim then stated she wishes she were more like her sister Khloé Kardashian, who is strict with her tots.
“I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, ‘No is no.’ I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way,” she admitted. “They know when to con me and when to start with the tears so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!’”
The Skims mogul confessed she took North's cell away, but she gave it back after one day. "I know I have to get it together," she stated. "I'm such a pushover."
Kim then said it "really sucks" to not have the support of a partner since being a single parent is "chaotic."
"I had a Zoom," she explained. "Kids were at the house banging on my door, just screaming. I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked."
"To say that it doesn't take an emotional toll sometimes would be lying," she added.
Kim and Kanye split in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. They agreed to share joint custody of the kids when they finalized their divorce in November 2022.
Elsewhere in the episode, Kim admitted she hasn't gone to therapy.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends. I have the best friends and they're super supportive," she shared. "I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist is because I have the best friends in the entire world and they mean everything to me."
In 2023, Kim made a similar sentiment.
"I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it by now, but everyone had a lot to say," she said, referring to criticism about her life.
"The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have," she added. "Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you. The one thing that everyone has in common is just the amount of time that we have. I'm raising four kids and I split my time between my work, my family, my four kids and I want to make sure that my kids have 90 percent of that."