Kim Kardashian Admits She Has a 'Hard Time' Disciplining Her 4 Kids: 'They Know When to Con Me'

Kim then said it "really sucks" to not have the support of a partner since being a single parent is "chaotic."

"I had a Zoom," she explained. "Kids were at the house banging on my door, just screaming. I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked."

"To say that it doesn't take an emotional toll sometimes would be lying," she added.

Kim and Kanye split in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. They agreed to share joint custody of the kids when they finalized their divorce in November 2022.