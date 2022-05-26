Roasted! Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled By Fans For Not Actually Eating In Her Beyond Meat Commercial

Vegan food company Beyond Meat recently appointed Kim Kardashian as their brand's Chief Taste Consultant, but in a new commercial she filmed for the brand, the reality star, 41, doesn't seem to actually put any of the plant-based grub in her mouth!

The clip starts out with the makeup mogul being served fare like a vegan burger and tacos, and though she holds up the food to her mouth, you never actually see her bite down on anything — despite her chewing and raving over how "good" it is.