Kim Kardashian Turns Heads and Shows Off Her Cleavage in Plunging Leather Outfit: Photos
Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian turned up the heat with a daring new look that had fans doing a double-take.
The reality star put her curves on full display in a plunging, cleavage-baring brown leather ensemble that left little to the imagination.
The sultry photos weren't shared by Kardashian herself, but by her longtime hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, who posted the smoldering shots to Instagram.
In the images, Kardashian posed confidently against a neutral backdrop, rocking a deep-V leather top layered with a matching jacket that slipped effortlessly off her shoulders.
She completed the bold look with sleek, waist-length jet-black hair styled in a smooth "hot girl blowout," paired with bronzed makeup, sculpted brows and glossy nude lips.
The dramatic glam only heightened the drama of the risky outfit, which hugged her curves and spotlighted her signature style.
'Stunning'
Giannetos captioned the post "KiM 🤎," crediting Kardashian's makeup artist as well, as fans flooded the comments praising her bombshell appearance.
"Stunning," someone wrote.
Another shared, "S--- Kim! Hope I look this good in my 40s."
"Literal perfection. You ALWAYS kill it," a user commented.
"This is perfect. She is perfect," a person declared.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
The bold fashion moment comes after Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, has also been turning heads with her own daring style choices.
The 12-year-old has recently experimented with edgy looks, sparking buzz online.
Most recently, the soon-to-be-teen posted in a long blue wig with a faux nose piercing and black grills.
She paired her striking look with a 106-carat diamond skull necklace that her famous mom gifted her for Christmas.
West boldly captioned the clip, "This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing."
What Are Kim's Thoughts?
Kardashian has recently faced criticism over her daughter's bold fashion choices, but she has been vocal about supporting her self-expression.
During a recent "GOAT Talk" segment with All's Fair costar Niecy Nash-Betts, Kardashian explained, "Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks. It's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their hair colored."
Kardashian has also previously gushed about loving her daughters' "unique style," revealing that they even influence her own fashion taste.
"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style," the SKIMS founder shared in a TikTok. "She puts me on to so many brands. Like, she just loves what she loves."
"And it's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much," she continued.
The mom-of-four also emphasized that her daughter remains unfazed by online criticism.
"She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like ... my blue hair or this or that," Kardashian said on "Call Her Daddy." "She's really confident."