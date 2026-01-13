Kim Kardashian Turns Heads and Shows Off Her Cleavage in Plunging Leather Outfit: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat with a daring new look that had fans doing a double-take. The reality star put her curves on full display in a plunging, cleavage-baring brown leather ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Source: @dimitrishair/Instagram Kim Kardashian showed off a daring, cleavage-baring leather look in new photos shared by her longtime hairstylist.

The sultry photos weren't shared by Kardashian herself, but by her longtime hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, who posted the smoldering shots to Instagram. In the images, Kardashian posed confidently against a neutral backdrop, rocking a deep-V leather top layered with a matching jacket that slipped effortlessly off her shoulders. She completed the bold look with sleek, waist-length jet-black hair styled in a smooth "hot girl blowout," paired with bronzed makeup, sculpted brows and glossy nude lips. The dramatic glam only heightened the drama of the risky outfit, which hugged her curves and spotlighted her signature style.

View this post on Instagram Source: @dimitrishair/Instagram The reality star struck sultry poses in a plunging brown ensemble, pairing the bold outfit with sleek, waist-length hair.

'Stunning'

Source: @dimitrishair/Instagram The photos were posted by Kim’s hair guru, Dimitris Giannetos, who credited Kim Kardashian turned up the heat with a daring new look that had fans doing a double-take.

Giannetos captioned the post "KiM 🤎," crediting Kardashian's makeup artist as well, as fans flooded the comments praising her bombshell appearance. "Stunning," someone wrote. Another shared, "S--- Kim! Hope I look this good in my 40s." "Literal perfection. You ALWAYS kill it," a user commented. "This is perfect. She is perfect," a person declared.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Source: @dimitrishair/Instagram The SKIMS founder has recently defended her children’s creative fashion expressions amid online buzz.

The bold fashion moment comes after Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, has also been turning heads with her own daring style choices. The 12-year-old has recently experimented with edgy looks, sparking buzz online. Most recently, the soon-to-be-teen posted in a long blue wig with a faux nose piercing and black grills. She paired her striking look with a 106-carat diamond skull necklace that her famous mom gifted her for Christmas. West boldly captioned the clip, "This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing."

What Are Kim's Thoughts?

Source: @dimitrishair/Instagram The mom-of-four said she loves her daughter North West's 'unique style.'