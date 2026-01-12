North West Rocks Bold New Look With Grills and Piercings: 'This Is for My Haters!'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok North West debuted a bold new look in a TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, North paired her striking look with vibrant blue hair and a diamond skull necklace that her famous mom gifted her for Christmas. She boldly captioned the clip, "This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Her eye-catching reveal comes amid mixed reactions online. Many critics have voiced their disapproval of North's temporary tattoos and piercings, prompting Kim to step in and defend her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok The 12-year-old wore black grills, a faux nose piercing and bright blue hair.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent "GOAT Talk" segment with All's Fair costar Niecy Nash-Betts, Kim explained, "Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks. It's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their hair colored."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok Kim Kardashian defended the look, explaining it was part of playful dress-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Complex/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok North West showed no signs of backing down amid mixed reactions online.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the criticism, North showed no signs of backing down.

Article continues below advertisement

This bold display underscored her vibrant personality and creative spirit — one that she shares with her mom and the rest of her family. Over the holidays, Kanye and Kim united to celebrate as a family, showcasing their commitment to parental cohabitation. However, Kim is still weary of her ex. “They were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids," the insider told journalist Rob Shuter's Substack. Kim allegedly sees through any “new Kanye” or “reformed Kanye" narratives and knows the "Jesus Walks" singer "hasn’t changed overnight."