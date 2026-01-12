or
Article continues below advertisement
North West Rocks Bold New Look With Grills and Piercings: 'This Is for My Haters!'

split photo of North West
Source: @northwsst/Instagram; @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West turned heads with a rocker-chic makeover featuring grills and a faux piercing.

Profile Image

Jan. 12 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

North West is making a statement!

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unveiled her edgy rocker-chic makeover in a new TikTok post recently. Sporting black grills and a faux nose piercing, North flaunted her stylish transformation with a confident flair.

Article continues below advertisement
image of North West debuted a bold new look in a TikTok video.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West debuted a bold new look in a TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, North paired her striking look with vibrant blue hair and a diamond skull necklace that her famous mom gifted her for Christmas.

She boldly captioned the clip, "This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Her eye-catching reveal comes amid mixed reactions online. Many critics have voiced their disapproval of North's temporary tattoos and piercings, prompting Kim to step in and defend her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 12-year-old wore black grills, a faux nose piercing and bright blue hair.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

The 12-year-old wore black grills, a faux nose piercing and bright blue hair.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent "GOAT Talk" segment with All's Fair costar Niecy Nash-Betts, Kim explained, "Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks. It's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their hair colored."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian defended the look, explaining it was part of playful dress-up.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

Kim Kardashian defended the look, explaining it was part of playful dress-up.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Complex/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement
image of North West showed no signs of backing down amid mixed reactions online.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West showed no signs of backing down amid mixed reactions online.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the criticism, North showed no signs of backing down.

Article continues below advertisement

This bold display underscored her vibrant personality and creative spirit — one that she shares with her mom and the rest of her family.

Over the holidays, Kanye and Kim united to celebrate as a family, showcasing their commitment to parental cohabitation.

However, Kim is still weary of her ex.

“They were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids," the insider told journalist Rob Shuter's Substack.

Kim allegedly sees through any “new Kanye” or “reformed Kanye" narratives and knows the "Jesus Walks" singer "hasn’t changed overnight."

West is known for dealing with mental health challenges and public outbursts, which is why Kim "sees him for what he is — chaotic, unpredictable, and sometimes impossible," the insider dished.

"But she also knows he’s the father of her kids. She’s protective, but willing to meet him halfway for their family," the source stressed. “He’s spent a lot of time thinking about his actions. He wants to show up for his family responsibly, and this Christmas was a chance to prove it — at least for the kids."

