Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Her Political Future: 'People Ask Me All the Time'

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Kim Kardashian isn't ruling out a future in politics, but the reality star has made it clear that she has other priorities before considering a run for public office. "People ask me all the time," Kardashian said in Jonathan Van Meter’s biography, Citizen Kim. She said, "I mean, the amount of people who wrote to me after [Joe] Biden's disastrous debate? The fact that you guys think I'm capable of this? I am so flattered."

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Kim Reveals Why She Isn't 'Ready' to Enter Politics

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian said passing the bar and growing her $5 billion Skims brand remain her priorities.

Kardashian is grateful for the public's support, but she admits that taking on a political role would require a massive shift in her work life. "I think that, No. 1, I have to pass the bar and become a lawyer first," she explained. "And if you do run for office, you really can't own and run a company. And I love Skims and what we've built. That is my focus." Kardashian co-founded Skims in 2019, turning the shapewear brand into a $5 billion fashion and accessories empire that now sells shoes, bags and more. However, she didn't rule out a career switch. "I definitely need some time," she said. "But we have time."

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Kim Could Become a 'Senator' or 'Governor'

Source: MEGA Van Jones predicted Kim could eventually enter politics.

Jones has backed the star's legal journey and believes her criminal justice work could lead to a public service. In Citizen Kim, he predicted, "And I'm sure it will be one of the most sought out and successful law firms in the country because she's Kim Kardashian. She's not going to not pass the bar ultimately. She's not going to not become an attorney." "And then at some point, when you're from the most famous family in the country, when you have the most famous name in the world and you've done great work, and now you're not 41, but 51, or 61, at some point, somebody says, 'How come you're not a senator? How come you're not the governor of California?'" he added.

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Kim Recalls Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Final Words

Source: MEGA Kim recalled her late dad's Robert Kardashian's final words, 'You'll be fine.'

Kardashian also reflected on her relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. "The last thing my dad ever said to me was, 'I know you're going to be good — I can see it. It's as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like,'" she recalled. Kim also remembered the responsibility he entrusted to her as his health deteriorated. "My dad didn't go into detail, and he was kind of in and out of it: 'I can see it.' He put his hand on my leg. I'll never forget it," she shared. "And he said, 'You'll be fine. But take care of the other ones. And make sure your brother's good.'"

Kim Opens Up About Marriage to Kanye West

Source: MEGA Kim revealed how her ex-husband's mental health struggles affected her, saying, 'I gotta save myself.'