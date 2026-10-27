Kim Kardashian Says She Learned to 'Deal With It and Move on' While Navigating Ex Kanye West's Mental Health Battles: 'I Had to Save Myself'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian looked back on her turbulent relationship with Kanye West and the toll his mental health struggles took on their marriage. "In big traumatic experiences, I feel like what I learned to do over and over was deal with it and move on, deal with it and move on," Kardashian, 46, explained in her authorized biography, Citizen Kim, by Jonathan Van Meter. "Maybe dealing is not the right word. It’s more like sweeping it away, under the carpet."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Spills New Details About Her Marriage to Kanye West

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 to 2022.

The SKIMs owner spoke at length about her past relationships, including her marriage to the Chicago rapper, 49, in the book, which hit shelves on October 27. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed four kids during their nearly seven-year marriage. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after their relationship became increasingly tumultuous in the public eye, with the "Heartless" artist airing out their private conversations on social media and making headlines for a series of public outbursts.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Wanted to 'Protect' Kanye West Amid His Mental Health Struggles

Source: MEGA Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

In the book, Kardashian reflected on the public getting a front-row seat to the struggles in their marriage, which were intensified after West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016. "You also feel so guilty. Or so bad, like, 'I'm so sorry you’re going through this. And how do we make it better?' And also kind of embarrassed, because certain things were said during psychotic breaks," she admitted. "Because certain things would happen, and I just wanted to protect him. I don't want anyone to know about this."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Recalls Putting Her Children on 'Lockdown' to Avoid Headlines

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued, "When it starts to get to the place where it affects your health and your safety and your mental health, then you’re kind of like, 'OK, who am I going to save here?' I gotta save myself. You get to that place." Kardashian pointed out that West's mental health struggles were never around his children. "That was such a blessing. He would have a full episode, and the kids would never know because they would be almost a calming presence for him. So it was a fine balance of, like, 'How do we keep them around? Or: Is it go-time?'" she explained, revealing she'd put the children on a media "lockdown" to shield them from headlines about their father.

Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West to 'Win'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian revealed she limited her children's media exposure in hopes of shielding them about headlines about Kanye West.