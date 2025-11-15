Kim and Khloé Kardashian Get Silly With Britney Spears During Surprising Slumber Party: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Girls just wanna have fun! Britney Spears had a fun slumber party with Kim and Khloé Kardashian on Friday, November 14. The trio — who were joined by the pop star's manager Cade Hudson — had a ball during their sleepover. Kim, 45, shared a few snaps of the bedtime bash on her Instagram Stories where the quad looked snug in their pajamas.

Britney Spears and the Kardashians Get Cozy!

They made funny faces in the photos while lounging on a white duvet-covered bed. "Calabasas Nights,” the SKIMS founder captioned the pics. Britney, 43, donned yellow PJs while Khloé, 41, rocked a Christmas-themed pullover and pants. Kim kept it comfy in a black robe while Cade wore a Mickey Mouse tee, a hat and a black sweatshirt.

Kim and the "Circus" singer have met several times over the years and have stayed pals. They were first photographed together at a 2012 Grammy Awards event. Britney even praised the Good American designer in 2022, gushing over the latter's gorgeous hair. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Britney said on social media at the time alongside a photo of Khloé. Kim even lovingly commented: "She sure is!"

Kim Sympathized With Britney After Her Bombshell 2021 Documentary

Kim and Britney's friendship also goes back to when the 2021 documentary, Framing Britney Spears – which chronicled the Crossroads star's conservatorship – hit airwaves. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stood up for Britney, writing online after watching the doc: “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.”

