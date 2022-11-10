Kim Kardashian Weighs In After Britney Spears Praises Khloé Kardashian's Hair
After Britney Spears praised Khloé Kardashian for her gorgeous hair, Kim Kardashian weighed in on the lovefest.
"She’s the reason I crimp my hair now !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" the pop star, 40, captioned a photo of the reality star wearing a sequin dress.
The Skims founder responded, saying, "She sure is!"
Of course, people loved seeing the TV stars interact with the singer. One person wrote, "I need a Britney, Kim & Khloé photos ASAP!!!" while another added, "One queen lifting up another queen lifting up another queen need more of this in Hollywood."
A third person added, "We love seeing sisters supporting sisters!!"
The "Toxic" songstress has been calling out celebrities left and right via Instagram. In late October, she seemingly called out pal Selena Gomez.
"Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" Spears exclaimed. "They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!"
Though she didn't write Gomez's name, people got the gist she was talking about the Disney Channel alum, as she has a song called "Ice Cream."
"So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams," Spears added. "Why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Spears later shared she was not taking aim at Gomez. “Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves,” Spears began.
She continued, “What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music !!! I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.”