Kim Kardashian Weighs In After Britney Spears Praises Khloé Kardashian's Hair

Spears later shared she was not taking aim at Gomez. “Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves,” Spears began.

She continued, “What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music !!! I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.”