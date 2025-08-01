Kim Zolciak Confesses to Spending Daughter Ariana Biermann's Money: 'I Was Left With Nothing'
Kim Zolciak shockingly admitted to spending her daughter Ariana Biermann’s money when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 31.
As OK! reported in June, Ariana confessed Kim and Kroy Biermann had used her money on the premiere episode of Next Gen NYC.
“I can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago,” Ariana said in a confessional. “I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency and I have no idea where it went.”
Ariana Biermann Was Tired of the Narrative She Uses Her Parents' Money
After sharing the surprising news, Ariana opened up to a media outlet, detailing how she was growing tired of the narrative that she spends her parents’ money when “that’s obviously not the case.”
“I just continue to build up and make my own money, support myself as being a 23-year-old and just continue to try to take every opportunity I can to build back up everything,” she stated. “I think I’m the [most] financially stable I’ve ever been in my life, which is awesome. And my mom’s doing great too. She’s working really hard and has a lot of great things going for her, and my dad’s working too — so everything’s going in the right direction and moving forward.”
Kim Zolciak Copped to Using Ariana's Money
While some may have expected Kim to refute the claims, she completely copped to what had happened on WWHL.
“The rug was pulled out from under the Zolciaks,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared on her financial struggles. “Ariana’s money was spent on bills, to be honest. I was left holding the bag for the family. I was left with nothing, so I had to figure it out fast.”
Kim noted the money she borrowed “for the bills and stuff” she eventually paid back, but has yet to compensate Ariana for “what she made” from Instagram brand deals.
She also admitted her daughter Brielle “paid an electric bill here and there.”
Ariana's Relationship With Kim Is Still Solid
While financial issues could have complicated Ariana and Kim’s relationship, the former previously dished to a media outlet that she refused to let them get in the way of their close bond.
“No matter what, nobody wants to be in the positions that they find themselves in,” she noted, calling money “such a stressful thing for everybody.”
“So no matter what, I tried to keep our relationship outside of the money, which gets a little difficult sometimes,” she continued. “But we’ve definitely mended a lot of things throughout the last couple of years and gotten into a really great place.”
Ariana added that her relationship with her mom is “great," sharing they’ve “always figured out” how to deal with issues throughout the years. She also insisted that there was never a moment when they weren't speaking.
Ariana's Relationship With Kroy Is Not in the Best Place
When it comes to Kroy, though, it’s sadly a different story.
“Growing up, he really was my best friend — more than my mom was for a while. I would say that I’m trying to still have [a relationship],” she said. “We’re definitely not as close as we used to be, and I don’t really talk to him very often just because of this tough situation that we’re in. But I really do try to keep the divorce and my relationship with him and my mom separate. It just gets hard at times.”
“I never want money to destroy a relationship with my family ever,” she reiterated.