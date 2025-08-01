Kim Zolciak Confesses to Spending Daughter Ariana Biermann's Money: 'I Was Left With Nothing'

Kim Zolciak shockingly admitted to spending her daughter Ariana Biermann’s money when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 31.

As OK! reported in June, Ariana confessed Kim and Kroy Biermann had used her money on the premiere episode of Next Gen NYC.

“I can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago,” Ariana said in a confessional. “I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency and I have no idea where it went.”