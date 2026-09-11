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Kim Zolciak's Son Kroy Jr., 15, Accused of Having Sexual Relations With Underage Relative as Investigators Find Video on Phone: Report

Photo of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Jr.
Source: MEGA; @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kroy Biermann Jr. was charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16 following the newly discovered videos.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

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Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. was accused of having sexual relations with an underage relative, as investigators reportedly found a graphic video of the act on the 15-year-old's phone.

The teen, who is currently being held without bond in a separate sexual assault case involving a female classmate, appeared in court on Friday, September 11, at Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court.

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Kory Biermann Jr. Accused of Sexual Relationship With Underage Relative

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Photo of Investigators reportedly found several graphic videos on Kroy Biermann Jr.'s phone.
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Investigators reportedly found several graphic videos on Kroy Biermann Jr.'s phone.

During the bond hearing, prosecutors claimed investigators found videos on Kroy Jr.'s cellphone depicting penetrative s-- with a family member under the age of 12, according to Page Six.

Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy claimed there was evidence of "multiple encounters" in which the high school student used "predatory, derogatory" language toward the victim.

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Kroy Biermann Jr. Facing Additional Charges After Video

Photo of KJ 'Kroy' Biermann Jr. was charged with sexual battery of a victim following the new evidence.
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kroy Biermann Jr. was charged with sexual battery of a victim following the new evidence.

"This would now mark the second time he has been charged with an offense of a sexual nature of a very serious kind which involves female victims," McGillicuddy pointed out.

Caitlin said Kroy Jr. was charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16 following the new information.

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Kroy Biermann Jr. Was Arrested in August

Photo of Kroy Biermann Jr. faces seven felony charges after being accused of sexual assault by a female classmate.
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kroy Biermann Jr. faces seven felony charges after being accused of sexual assault by a female classmate.

As OK! previously reported, Kroy Jr. was arrested in Alpharetta, Ga., on August 17 and initially charged with aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy tied to an alleged April 23 incident at a local gym.

He has been held at Atlanta’s Regional Youth Detention Center, a juvenile detention facility, until his bond hearing.

Kroy Jr. is currently being prosecuted as an adult following Georgia's SB440 law, which allows certain juveniles ages 13 to 17 accused of serious offenses to be tried in superior court. However, his attorney filed a motion on September 8 seeking to have the case transferred to juvenile court.

He was indicted on September 3 on seven felony counts: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

Kroy Biermann Jr.'s Fate Remains Unknown

Photo of KJ 'Kroy' Biermann Jr.'s lawyer insisted that his mother, Kim Zolciak, would monitor him upon his release on bond.
Source: MEGA

Kroy Biermann Jr.'s lawyer insisted his mother, Kim Zolciak, would monitor him upon his release on bond.

During the latest bond hearing, the judge announced that she would decide by Monday, September 14, whether to release the reality TV star's son on bond.

KJ has yet to enter a plea, though he has maintained his innocence. His arraignment is set for October.

"This has been so traumatizing to [KJ] personally. He is not a boisterous kid. He is somewhat quiet," Kroy Jr.'s attorney told the judge, asking that his client be released on $65,000 and placed under the supervision of his mother, 48.

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