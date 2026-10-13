Kimberly Guilfoyle Asked to Resign as U.S. Ambassador to Greece After $100K Amex Scandal and Misconduct Allegations, White House Confirms
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been asked to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
The White House confirmed the decision on October 13, after President Donald Trump said he was considering removing her from the diplomatic post.
White House Confirms Kimberly Guilfoyle's Exit
Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced the administration's decision during her first press briefing on Tuesday.
"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign," Zacharia said.
"She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," she added.
On October 12, Trump told reporters, "We're looking at it - yeah. We're not happy," referring to Guilfoyle.
$100K American Express Controversy
Guilfoyle came under scrutiny after reports emerged that she allegedly asked Republican donor Eric Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express bill before her Senate confirmation hearing in July 2025.
"It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express," Guilfoyle allegedly wrote.
"Honey, please, I need you to get this done for me today," she continued.
Deters claimed she offered access to senior Trump administration figures in exchange for financial assistance. However, Deters ultimately did not pay the bill.
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Kimberly Guilfoyle's Lawyers Fire Back Over $100K Allegations
The $100,000 Amex controversy has also sparked a war of words between Guilfoyle and Deters.
"No question it was a quid pro quo," Deters told CNN's Jake Tapper.
Guilfoyle's lawyers strongly disputed his version of events, telling OK! that Deters owed her money for speeches and consulting work.
"When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption," her lawyers shared.
Inspector General Opens Formal Investigation
Guilfoyle's time in Greece has come under fire following reports of alleged workplace drama, questionable spending, and complaints about her behavior.
The State Department's Office of Inspector General has reportedly opened a formal investigation into the allegations.
"You receive enough complaints, and you open up an investigation. That is the way this works," a source shared. "Hopefully this shakes her."
Sources have described an alleged "toxic workplace" at the embassy, claiming Guilfoyle threatened employees with termination.
She also reportedly demoted her lead security agent after he failed to answer a 4 a.m. phone call while she was staying in Mykonos.