Kimberly Guilfoyle Under Investigation by State Department After Report Exposes U.S. Ambassador's Champagne-Fueled Greek Party Life
Oct. 9 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
The U.S. State Department’s Office of Inspector General has officially opened a formal investigation into U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle following a series of explosive media reports about ethics concerns and a wild party life in Greece.
According to multiple online reports, the OIG probe focuses on several key areas of alleged misconduct.
“You receive enough complaints, and you open up an investigation. That is the way this works,” an insider familiar with the complaints explained to the Daily Mail. “Hopefully this shakes her.”
Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Toxic Workplace'
Sources describe a "toxic workplace" at the Athens embassy where Guilfoyle reportedly threatened staff with termination.
She also allegedly demoted her lead security agent for failing to answer a 4 a.m. phone call during a summer stay in Mykonos, which she had placed because she wanted more ice cubes.
The OIG is investigating potential improper gift acceptance and lavish corporate perks. Media reports expose demands for comped meals, high-end wine, and the construction of a $58,000 basketball court at her official residence in Athens.
'She Is Doing the Complete Opposite of That'
'When you are a political appointee like she is, you have to do your very best to perform inside the system walls, and she is doing the complete opposite of that,' another source told Daily Mail.
The probe is reviewing her potential substance abuse as well as her unauthorized or improper use of private planes and helicopters.
The OIG probe follows severe scrutiny initiated by a Wall Street Journal investigation. Before the OIG investigation opened, top congressional Democrats demanded a review of her conduct. The initial political pressure stemmed from separate, severe allegations.
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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Begged Trump Donor for $100,000 Wire
The Wall Street Journal revealed encrypted messages showing that right before her congressional confirmation hearing, Guilfoyle pressured a Trump donor to wire $100,000 directly to her American Express bill to avoid a paper trail.
In exchange, she allegedly promised to be the donor's "ride or die in Trump world" and help resolve personal tax and legal issues.
Guilfoyle has been accused of inappropriately using her official position to promote gas deals for Aktor, a Greek energy and construction company. She reportedly included the firm's registered lobbyist in official diplomatic meetings with foreign officials.
Marco Rubio Called Kimberly Guilfoyle a 'Strong Ambassador'
Secretary of State Marco Rubio initially refused to comment on the Wall Street Journal report, stating it was not a serious way to conduct policy.
He later defended Guilfoyle, saying the Athens embassy was "doing a great job" and that she has been "a strong ambassador." The OIG said it can neither confirm nor deny active investigations.
Her attorney, Jesse Binnall, declined to comment on what he categorized as "internal matters," but strongly asserted that "any implication of wrongdoing by the Ambassador is unsupported.”