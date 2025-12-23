'She Doesn't Like Her': Kimberly Guilfoyle Speaks 'Very Badly' About Lara Trump Following Split From Donald Trump Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

An ex-employee of President Donald Trump's campaign recently divulged why there is beef between the two women. "Kimberly speaks very badly about Lara Trump. She told me that she was pissed Lara got RNC co-chair over her. So yeah, she doesn't like her," the staffer told Daily Mail.

Donald Trump Jr. is Currently Engaged to Bettina Anderson

Don Jr. is currently engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson, whom he has been linked to since late 2024. While the businessman's family is thrilled for his new union, Kimberly is reportedly suspicious of the relationship. Insiders recently revealed that she “only wants the best for Don,” but she still thinks that Bettina, 39, is not “well suited” for him. "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last,” a source told People.

"She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she’d be with Don if it weren’t for that," they added. “As recently as not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn’t completely moved out of each other’s places, and Don still had many of his belongings at Kimberly’s home, including clothes and shoes." According to reports, Don Jr. had been bringing Bettina around the Trump clan months before he split from Kimberly. Bettina and Don Jr. made their first public appearance together at Donald's inauguration this past January.

