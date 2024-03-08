'This Is Nepotism': Lara Trump Roasted After Becoming an RNC Co-Chair for 'Being Donald Trump's Daughter-in-Law'

In response to the controversy, social media users expressed their concern and disappointment with the Republican Party's decision.

Commenting on Lara's lack of qualifications for the role, Brian Klass tweeted, "Lara Trump is now co-chair of the RNC. Her only qualification is that she married Trump’s son, just as Ivanka and Jared had zero qualifications for their significant portfolios in the White House. This is nepotism, plain and simple, and it’s obscene."

Another user criticized the party for using religion to justify their actions, stating, "As a Christian, it pains me that this is what years of the Republican Party 'losing the plot' has led to. She was only hired for being Donald Trump's daughter-in-law."

