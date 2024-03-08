'This Is Nepotism': Lara Trump Roasted After Becoming an RNC Co-Chair for 'Being Donald Trump's Daughter-in-Law'
Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, was elected as the co-chair of the Republican Party at an RNC official gathering in Houston, Texas, last Friday.
This move, however, has sparked controversy and raised questions about nepotism within the party.
The speech nominating Lara for the position quickly gained attention online due to its unusual justification.
The speaker who supported her nomination stated, "In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth."
This message was met with skepticism and criticism, with many viewing it as a glaring example of nepotism and favoritism toward the Trump family.
Lara's pledge to use all the RNC's resources to support her father-in-law's political endeavors, including his legal fees, further fueled the controversy.
Outgoing Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel expressed her support for Lara's appointment by stating, "President Trump deserves to have the team he wants."
Journalists, such as CNN anchor Edward-Isaac Dovere and MSNBC host Jen Psaki, reacted to the viral clip of the speech, highlighting the questionable nature of Lara's appointment.
Edward tweeted, "This is a speech explaining why the daughter-in-law of the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party was given a position running the Republican Party."
Jen added, "Someone wrote this line and thought it was going to kill it.. 'God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called.'"
In response to the controversy, social media users expressed their concern and disappointment with the Republican Party's decision.
Commenting on Lara's lack of qualifications for the role, Brian Klass tweeted, "Lara Trump is now co-chair of the RNC. Her only qualification is that she married Trump’s son, just as Ivanka and Jared had zero qualifications for their significant portfolios in the White House. This is nepotism, plain and simple, and it’s obscene."
Another user criticized the party for using religion to justify their actions, stating, "As a Christian, it pains me that this is what years of the Republican Party 'losing the plot' has led to. She was only hired for being Donald Trump's daughter-in-law."
The controversy surrounding Lara's appointment as co-chair of the Republican Party has raised questions about integrity and meritocracy within political organizations.
Critics argue that political positions should be based on qualifications and capabilities rather than personal relationships.
As the Republican Party moves forward with Lara in a leadership role, the impact of nepotism in politics remains a topic of debate and concern among the public.