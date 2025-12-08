or
Kimora Lee Simmons Calls Daughter Aoki's 'Crazy’ Relationship With 65-Year-Old Restauranteur 'Predatorial'

image of Kimora Lee Simmons was not a fan of her 21-year-old daughter Aoki's relationship with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf.
Source: MEGA

The Baby Phat founder got candid about her daughter's romance during an episode of the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

Kimora Lee Simmons was not a fan of her 21-year-old daughter Aoki's relationship with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf early last year.

The Baby Phat founder, 50, got candid about Aoki, now 23, and Vittorio's romance, as well as their "predatorial" four-decade age gap during a new appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

Aoki and Vittorio Have a 44-Year Age Gap

image of Aoki and Assaf dated in April 2024.
Source: MEGA

Aoki and Assaf dated in April 2024.

Aoki and the Serafina CEO dated in April 2024 for a short time after they met on a trip to St. Barths.

Kimora spoke with host Amanda Hirsch how she felt about their "crazy" relationship in a clip from the episode that is set to air on December 9.

“I let my kids make their own mistakes, like I said. That’s the whole thing we were saying about living out your life in public, and I think that’s very, very, very tough," Kimora said in the episode shared with People.

image of Kimora Simmons revealed she knows Vittorio Assaf from way back when.
Source: MEGA

Kimora Simmons revealed she knows Vittorio Assaf from way back when.

"I don’t even think that was a moment for them, though. Or I should say the opposite. I think it was just that — a moment. I don’t think it was anything else," the Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane star added.

"I know this guy. But I didn’t know this guy in that capacity like with my kid or that you were even dating my kid," she said.

Kimora noted she knew Vittorio when she was growing up and said, "His reputation probably proceeds him."

Kimora Says Aoki's Romance Was 'Shocking' to Her

image of The model said her daughter's relationship 'went from 0 to 100 really quick.'
Source: MEGA

The model said her daughter's relationship 'went from 0 to 100 really quick.'

“Were you like, 'What the helly are you doing to Aoki, or no?'" Amanda wondered. “I was, but I didn’t say it in that way because it was this fast,” Kimora responded as she snapped her fingers.

The model added that the situation "blew up to be so much," and she didn't want to be the mom that's like, "What the h--- are you doing?"

"But it went from 0 to 100 really quick, and I was like, ‘Aoki, I didn’t even know this was a thing.’ I found out when the world found out," Kimora admitted. "So that was what was so shocking. And you can’t say as a mom, and I’ve learned all these crazy things. You can’t give the, ‘I told you so,’ right now."

image of 'I think that’s predatorial and kinda crazy,' Kimora Simmons said.
Source: MEGA

'I think that’s predatorial and kinda crazy,' Kimora Simmons said.

Kimora then explained how the relationship was "a lot" for her to handle. "But I do think in general, of those kinds of things, I feel like and having gone through not exactly the same but similar…that big age gap relationship, let’s just call it that," she sighed.

"I think that’s predatorial and kinda crazy," the former fashion model stated.

