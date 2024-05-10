OK Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons 'Embarrassed' by 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki’s Controversial Romance With 'Toad' Vittorio Assaf, 65

kimoraleesimmonsembarrasedpp
Source: Mega
By:

May 10 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Kimora Lee Simmons gave her honest reaction to her daughter's headline-making romance.

After the fashion designer's 21-year-old daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, was seen smooching restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, in April, Kimora, 49, made it clear she's aware of how odd the situation is.

kimoraleesimmonsembarassed
Source: Mega

"I don't think she had an anything," the model replied when asked by a photographer if she knew about Aoki's past relationship with the businessman.

"She's a young, pretty girl and I think, we don't think the toads we may kiss is going to be broadcasted. And I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls. There's definitely an age dynamic there," Kimora, who also shares Ming Lee Simmons, 24, with ex-husband Russell Simmons, admitted.

kimoraleesimmonsembarassed
Source: Mega

When asked about her initial reaction to the photos of her child locking lips with Vittorio in St. Barts, the Baby Phat founder confessed she wasn't thrilled. "I probably was a little bit embarrassed. But you know me, I'm definitely like, 'It is what it is, honey. Come on home, Mama's got your back. He ain't coming,'" she said.

After the May-December love affair went viral earlier this year, Aoki took to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."

kimoraleesimmonsembarassed
Source: Mega

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, was seen kissing Vittorio Assaf, 65.

MORE ON:
Kimora Lee Simmons
The young woman's father, 66, who split from Kimora in 2008, also weighed in on the controversy surrounding his offspring. 'I'm not going to kick and scream about her choices," Russell explained when approached by a photographer in April. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

Despite making waves with their love, Aoki and the Serafina founder split shortly after their tropical getaway. "Not only is it 'over,' it was never a thing," an insider claimed of the two.

kimoraleesimmonsembarassed
Source: Mega

Russell Simmons also gave his reaction to the odd situation.

"Aoki is learning to navigate her private life in a public sphere. And that can be difficult. However, Kimora was concerned to see her daughter in that kind of relationship due to what she herself went through," the source added of the mogul's worry with her kiddo's new flame.

Only days before insiders confirmed the Harvard grad and Vittorio were seeing each other. "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company,” a source spilled of the odd pair who packed on the PDA during their trip to a sandy beach together.

Source: OK!

TMZ conducted the interview with Kimora and Russell.

People spoke with sources close to Kimora.

