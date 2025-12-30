Kimora Lee Simmons Steps in as 'Surrogate Mom' to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Following Kim Porter's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Simmons, 50, revealed the depth of her relationship with Porter’s four children — Quincy Brown, 34, King Combs, 27, and twin daughters D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, 18. “One of my friends who passed away, Kim Porter, I have all of her kids,” she stated. “Even though some of them are adults.”

Source: @jennaandfriends/YouTube

As for the twins, Kimora said, “I just got off the phone with them.” When Kim passed away in 2018, Kimora made a promise to look after her friend’s kids, writing in an emotional Instagram tribute, “You will look after and guide us all."

Source: MEGA The twins stay closely connected to Kimora Lee Simmons.

While Quincy was born to Kim and her ex-husband Al B. Sure!, Sean, who is currently in prison, later adopted him during their on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007. Kimora highlighted her nurturing role, stating, “There’s no co-parenting.” She added, “The kids are with me every day. I have a lot of help. It takes a village, so I have god moms and aunties and friends … It’s really a village of women.”

Source: @jennaandfriends/YouTube Kimora is also raising her own five children.

In addition to supporting Kim’s children, Kimora is also a mother to five kids of her own. She shares daughters Ming, 25, and Aoki, 21, with her first husband, Russell Simmons, and has a 16-year-old son, Kenzo, with ex Djimon Hounsou. Most recently, she welcomed a 10-year-old son with her second ex-husband, Tim Leissner, and adopted her son Gary in 2020 when he was 10 years old.

Source: @kimoraleesimmons/Instagram Kimora Lee Simmons loves being a mom.