Kimora Lee Simmons Steps in as 'Surrogate Mom' to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Following Kim Porter's Death
Dec. 30 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Kimora Lee Simmons is embracing her role as a "surrogate mom" to Sean "Diddy" Combs' children, stepping up for the late Kim Porter’s kids.
The fashion designer shared her heartfelt commitment during her appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on Wednesday, December 3.
Simmons, 50, revealed the depth of her relationship with Porter’s four children — Quincy Brown, 34, King Combs, 27, and twin daughters D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, 18.
“One of my friends who passed away, Kim Porter, I have all of her kids,” she stated. “Even though some of them are adults.”
As for the twins, Kimora said, “I just got off the phone with them.”
When Kim passed away in 2018, Kimora made a promise to look after her friend’s kids, writing in an emotional Instagram tribute, “You will look after and guide us all."
While Quincy was born to Kim and her ex-husband Al B. Sure!, Sean, who is currently in prison, later adopted him during their on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007.
Kimora highlighted her nurturing role, stating, “There’s no co-parenting.”
She added, “The kids are with me every day. I have a lot of help. It takes a village, so I have god moms and aunties and friends … It’s really a village of women.”
In addition to supporting Kim’s children, Kimora is also a mother to five kids of her own. She shares daughters Ming, 25, and Aoki, 21, with her first husband, Russell Simmons, and has a 16-year-old son, Kenzo, with ex Djimon Hounsou. Most recently, she welcomed a 10-year-old son with her second ex-husband, Tim Leissner, and adopted her son Gary in 2020 when he was 10 years old.
In 2009, she gushed about motherhood.
“The most fulfilling thing in my life is to be a parent and a mother…That’s what I was made to do. There’s times when I’ve been the mom and the dad. I’m very good at it; that’s what I do. It’s my thing," she declared.
“I am not Hollywood perfect; ‘I just won an Oscar yesterday; I’m writing my fifth bestseller book.’ No. I’m a busy woman. I’m juggling a lot," she added.