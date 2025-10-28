King Charles Confronted by Angry Heckler Over Prince Andrew's Epstein Ties: 'Have You Asked Police to Cover Up?'

Article continues below advertisement

An angry heckler didn’t hold back while confronting King Charles during a royal walkabout. Charles, 76, was greeting well-wishers outside Lichfield Cathedral on Monday, October 27, when a heckler suddenly began shouting questions about Prince Andrew.

King Charles Was Heckled

Source: MEGA King Charles was heckled about his younger brother Prince Andrew.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" the unidentified person said in footage shared on X. "Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew, Charles? What do you think — should the MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?" In the clip, Charles appeared to ignore the yelling, continuing to greet the public before he was guided away from the situation by his security team.

Prince Andrew Relinquished His Titles

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew relinquished his royal title on October 17.

The harsh confrontation comes weeks after Andrew, 65, announced on October 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title, a peerage title which was granted to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew’s statement read.

King Charles Reached 'Tipping Point' With Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly reached a 'tipping point' in his relationship with Prince Andrew.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message added. The decision followed Charles reportedly reaching a “tipping point” over his brother’s ongoing scandals, particularly the renewed interest in Andrew’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew May Be Invited to Congress

Source: MEGA The U.S. Congress confirmed that they would be 'inviting' Prince Andrew to discuss the late pedophile’s trafficking network.