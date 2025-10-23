Prince Andrew Allegedly Still Demands to Be Called 'His Royal Highness' Despite Losing Titles, Staff 'Still Bow' to Him

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew may have relinquished his Duke of York title in mid-October, but he’s reportedly demanding that his staff still address him as “his royal highness.” “Nothing has changed inside Royal Lodge,” a source told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop on Thursday, October 23. “The butler still says Your Royal Highness, and the staff still bow. Andrew’s made it clear — palace rules don’t apply inside his walls.”

Prince Andrew Demands to Be Called 'His Royal Highness'

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew reportedly demand to be called his 'royal highness' despite relinquishing titles.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on October 17 that Andrew, 65, was stripped of his Duke of York title, a peerage title which was granted to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson. According to the source, Andrew “insists” that it’s his “birthright” to issue directives at home to his staff, adding, “[It’s] not something the King can erase.”

Prince Andrew is 'Living in his Own Royal Bubble'

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly reached a 'tipping point' with Prince Andrew.

“He’s living in his own royal bubble,” the source explained. “To the world, he’s a fallen prince — but in his home, he’s still the Duke.” The decision to strip Andrew of his titles came after King Charles reportedly reached a “tipping point” in his brother’s ongoing scandals, largely stemming from his former ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew Relinquished His Royal Titles

Source: MEGA Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Andrew would be dropping his royal titles last week.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew’s October 17 statement read. "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message added.

Prince Andrew Could Be Called Into Congress

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew could possibly be asked to appear in Congress.