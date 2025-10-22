Prince Andrew in Hot Water: U.S. House Oversight Committee Wants to Question Royal About His 'Involvement' in Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew is wanted by the United States House Oversight Committee for questioning about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. On Tuesday night, October 21, Stephen Lynch, a senior member of the committee, confirmed the disgraced royal would be "invited" to meet with Congress to discuss what he may know about the late pedophile's trafficking scheme. During an appearance on Newsnight, Lynch said he was "sure" the House Oversight Committee would summon Andrew for a conversation amid their ongoing investigation into the Epstein files.

Source: @BBCNewsnight/X Senior House Oversight Committee member Stephen Lynch said Prince Andrew would be summoned for questioning.

While it seems that invitation is inevitable, Prince Andrew cannot be legally forced through a subpoena to attend a hearing, as he is not a United States citizen. During his interview on the BBC news show, anchor Victoria Derbyshire asked Lynch, "Would you consider inviting Prince Andrew to speak to your committee?" "We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this, yes," Lynch admitted.

"We will..."



Democrat Congressman Stephen Lynch says that Prince Andrew will be invited to appear before the U.S. House Oversight Committee as it investigates the Epstein files.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/HZ0gaiYHqU — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 21, 2025 Source: @BBCNewsnight/X Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch confirmed he's interested in speaking to Prince Andrew.

In response, Derbyshire wondered, "Will you issue that invitation, then?" to which Lynch declared: "We will. I'm sure." The congressman said the House Oversight Committee has had the opportunity to "interview a half dozen" of Epstein's survivors, noting "each one of them really had a bond with Virginia Giuffre." Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, was one of Epstein's most outspoken accusers and recently released a posthumous memoir, titled Nobody's Girl, exposing several bombshell accusations about Prince Andrew.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew appeared in the House Oversight Committee's latest release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I think these memoirs only strengthen that bond," Lynch acknowledged. "And I think for those on our committee — both Democratic and Republican — that have seen the pain and anguish that has been experienced by these women, it will only increase our interest in speaking to everyone who was involved here." Lynch noted there is a "political dimension of this," as President Donald Trump seems to be "prevent the Epstein files" from being released to the public. "He's trying to keep those private," Lynch declared.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew recently lost his Duke of York titles and honors.

The congressman's interview on Newsnight comes just days after Andrew's name appeared in the committee's latest release of documents related to Epstein's estate. The papers were published on Friday, October 17, the same day the prince announced he would no longer be using his Duke of York title and honors.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre revealed bombshell claims about Prince Andrew in her posthumous memoir.