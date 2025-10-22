Prince Andrew in Hot Water: U.S. House Oversight Committee Wants to Question Royal About His 'Involvement' in Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Oct. 22 2025, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew is wanted by the United States House Oversight Committee for questioning about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
On Tuesday night, October 21, Stephen Lynch, a senior member of the committee, confirmed the disgraced royal would be "invited" to meet with Congress to discuss what he may know about the late pedophile's trafficking scheme.
During an appearance on Newsnight, Lynch said he was "sure" the House Oversight Committee would summon Andrew for a conversation amid their ongoing investigation into the Epstein files.
While it seems that invitation is inevitable, Prince Andrew cannot be legally forced through a subpoena to attend a hearing, as he is not a United States citizen.
During his interview on the BBC news show, anchor Victoria Derbyshire asked Lynch, "Would you consider inviting Prince Andrew to speak to your committee?"
"We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this, yes," Lynch admitted.
In response, Derbyshire wondered, "Will you issue that invitation, then?" to which Lynch declared: "We will. I'm sure."
The congressman said the House Oversight Committee has had the opportunity to "interview a half dozen" of Epstein's survivors, noting "each one of them really had a bond with Virginia Giuffre."
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, was one of Epstein's most outspoken accusers and recently released a posthumous memoir, titled Nobody's Girl, exposing several bombshell accusations about Prince Andrew.
"I think these memoirs only strengthen that bond," Lynch acknowledged. "And I think for those on our committee — both Democratic and Republican — that have seen the pain and anguish that has been experienced by these women, it will only increase our interest in speaking to everyone who was involved here."
Lynch noted there is a "political dimension of this," as President Donald Trump seems to be "prevent the Epstein files" from being released to the public.
"He's trying to keep those private," Lynch declared.
Prince Andrew Loses Royal Titles Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
The congressman's interview on Newsnight comes just days after Andrew's name appeared in the committee's latest release of documents related to Epstein's estate.
The papers were published on Friday, October 17, the same day the prince announced he would no longer be using his Duke of York title and honors.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said in a statement last week.
He continued, "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."