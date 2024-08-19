King Charles Cuts Disgraced Prince Andrew's Security Team Amid Their Feud Over Royal Lodge Eviction: Report
King Charles is showing brother Prince Andrew who's boss.
According to a new report, the monarch has fired the 10-person security team that worked for his disgraced sibling.
Andrew's security had been funded by Charles personally after the former was stripped of his royal titles and public-funded security in 2022 due to his sexual abuse lawsuit — which was settled privately — and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Though Andrew had been living at the massive Royal Lodge in Windsor despite no longer being a part of the monarchy, the king's decision to take away his protection has some believing that Andrew may soon be forcibly evicted from the premises.
"Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?" one insider questioned.
"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October," the source noted. "It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."
Since last year, Andrew has refused to move out of the space, where he resides with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, only causing more problems for Charles, who wants the historic home to undergo renovations.
Prior to Charles removing his sibling's security, Andrew was defiant in giving in to the monarch's request and assumed the patriarch would be too busy with other matters — including his health woes — to focus on the disagreement.
"It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother," royal author Christopher Andersen told one news outlet of the situation. "If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on."
Buying agent Robin Edwards revealed to a separate outlet that he thinks Andrew is staying put so he can pass down the property to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
"From what we understand about the leasehold agreement from the National Audit Office (NAO), in the event of Prince Andrew’s death, the lease for the Royal Lodge is only assignable to either his widow, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie or a dedicated trust established solely for their benefit," the real estate guru stated.
Charles had more luck when it came to evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, where they lived before departing the monarchy in 2020.
The Sun reported on Charles cutting Andrew's security.