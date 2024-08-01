King Charles Is Avoiding a 'Knockdown Drag-Out' Fight With Prince Andrew Over the Royal Lodge
King Charles asked Prince Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge in 2023, but the Duke of York has yet to leave the lavish estate.
Despite his request, Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles could make it difficult for the monarch to kick his brother out altogether.
"Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."
"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on," Andersen shared. "In the meantime, Frogmore will likely remain empty. It's worth noting that the King had better luck evicting Andrew from Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of York has maintained his private apartment for decades."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their royal home, Frogmore Cottage, but they managed to retrieve their belongings.
"I don’t think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage," an official said at a briefing. "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."
According to a report, Frogmore Cottage is currently empty but is expected to be used as a hotel for visiting royal family members.
"The royals have always played musical chairs, moving from one grandiose residence to another as the seasons change — or simply on a whim," Andersen explained. "[But] vast estates left unoccupied for long periods - not a good look, some members of Parliament have pointed out, for a country facing a housing crisis."
Andrew was stripped of his HRH status and royal salary in 2022, and the lack of income could make it difficult to finance the Royal Lodge's necessary repairs.
"Prince Andrew does not need such a large home," Kinsey Schofield noted. "Prince Andrew’s home requires additional security expenses. The maintenance on Royal Lodge is simply more than Prince Andrew can afford."
"The king wants to scale down and simplify things for his brother by moving him into Frogmore Cottage," she shared. "Millions of dollars have been spent on updating and modernizing the property, and there is more than enough room."
Queen Elizabeth continued to care for Andrew when he took a step back from duties, but Charles isn't as understanding.
"Prince Andrew is not a team player," Schofield claimed. "He is entitled and wants what he believes was promised to him by the late Queen Elizabeth. His mother was his most powerful ally, and she is now gone."
"He has two very supportive daughters that do plead his case to their uncle… but he lost any ability to negotiate when he lost his mother," the podcaster continued. "She was a significant support system to the disappointing duke.
