King Charles Is Avoiding a 'Knockdown Drag-Out' Fight With Prince Andrew Over the Royal Lodge

"Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."

"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on," Andersen shared. "In the meantime, Frogmore will likely remain empty. It's worth noting that the King had better luck evicting Andrew from Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of York has maintained his private apartment for decades."