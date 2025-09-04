ROYAL FAMILY NEWS King Charles Gives Rare Update on His Cancer Battle: Not Doing 'Too Bad' Source: MEGA King Charles shared a rare update on his battle with an undisclosed form of cancer after his initial diagnosis in February 2024. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

King Charles shared a rare update on his cancer battle almost two years after his initial diagnosis. The King, 76, traveled to the recently opened Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick, England, on Wednesday, September 4, where he met one of the hospital's acute elderly care patients, 85-year-old Jacqueline Page. The pair shared many laughs, with Page joking to the monarch that she was “wearing out,” according to a news outlet.

King Charles Shared Rare Update on Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA King Charles revealed he wasn't feeling 'too bad' amid his cancer battle.

“I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already,” the King reportedly responded. “The bits don't work so well when you get past 70." King Charles told cancer patient Matthew Shinda, “I’m not too bad,” when asked about his own recovery. Shinda replied, “I have the same disease. It’s prostate.” "Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time,” Charles explained. "The great thing I think is they're getting better and better at dealing with these things. The trouble is there's always hope down the road. I am sorry about that, it's so frustrating.”

King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Was Revealed in 2024

Source: MEGA King Charles originally sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace revealed Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024, one month after the royal sought out treatment for an enlarged prostate. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace announced in a statement. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles Continued Cancer Treatment into 2025

Source: MEGA King Charles was briefly hospitalized earlier this year.

Charles continued his cancer treatments in 2025 and was briefly hospitalized early this year. “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital,” the statement read in March. “His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were, therefore, postponed.” The palace added, “As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary program will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

A Positive Update in May

Source: MEGA A royal aide shared a positive update about his health in May.