In a new bombshell report about King Charles, royal journalist Camilla Tominey claimed the patriarch will die “with” cancer but not “of” cancer.

The 76-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 but recently claimed he was “on the other side” of his health crisis, alluding to him being on the mend rather than in a declining state.

The report from Tominey stated that Charles will not be moving from Clarence House into Buckingham Palace once its $463 million renovations are finished in 2027, despite the palace being his home office.