King Charles' Cancer Is Incurable, Bombshell Report Claims
In a new bombshell report about King Charles, royal journalist Camilla Tominey claimed the patriarch will die “with” cancer but not “of” cancer.
The 76-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 but recently claimed he was “on the other side” of his health crisis, alluding to him being on the mend rather than in a declining state.
The report from Tominey stated that Charles will not be moving from Clarence House into Buckingham Palace once its $463 million renovations are finished in 2027, despite the palace being his home office.
King Charles and Prince Harry Likely to Reunite in 2027
She also suggested that Charles and his son Prince Harry could likely reunite at the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. Though the King hasn’t been welcoming of Harry since he moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020, Tominey said that a public reconciliation would benefit Charles’ reputation.
While there is potential for mending their relationship, Harry revealed in a May interview that he refuses to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, back to the U.K.
Prince Harry Refuses to Bring His Family Back to the U.K.
“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he shared.
“I love my country; I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland,” he elaborated.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince Harry Wants to 'Reconcile' With His Family
Harry also made his desperation to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father known, as he’s worried about how much life Charles has left to live and whether or not his diagnosis is severe.
“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family… I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious,” the Duke said.
“I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he continued. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile.”
Buckingham Palace Comments on King Charles' Cancer
Although the King has kept Harry out of the loop regarding the status of his cancer, the royal patriarch remains invested in his reign within the British monarchy.
In a statement released from Buckingham Palace after his diagnosis, they said Charles will “continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”
The statement also provided insight into what Charles is doing to care for his cancer. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the message reads.