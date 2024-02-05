King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Huge Shock' Since His 'Parents Had Long Lives and Relatively Healthy Ones,' Shares His Former Butler
Though the royal family tends to keep their personal issues hidden from the public, King Charles decided to publicize his cancer diagnosis.
The father-of-two's former butler Grant Harrold appeared on GB News to discuss the medical update, noting, "I'm equally as much in shock because you just don't expect it."
"And it's not that long since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," he pointed out. "As I've said, both his parents had long lives and relatively health ones, so this has come as a huge shock to everybody, really."
While the matriarch passed away at age 96, her husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he died.
When asked if it was a good or bad idea to be upfront about his health woes, Harrold replied, "I think it's a good thing."
"I don't think he's a fan of keeping things secret. I think he feels people should be aware of these kind of things," Harrold spilled. "I think it shows you the kind of king that he is. He's somebody that wants to share his health concerns, what he's going through, with these people, with the public."
"He’s got a lot of advisors who are obviously there to kind of keep him up to date with matters of state and day to day activities, but this is something that will be his decision," he stated. "I'm sure the advisors will be in complete agreement that this is a wise move, but this will be his final decision, he would have decided that this announcement should be made and that people should be aware."
His majesty's condition was announced by Buckingham palace on Monday, February 5.
"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the message continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."