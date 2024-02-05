OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Huge Shock' Since His 'Parents Had Long Lives and Relatively Healthy Ones,' Shares His Former Butler

king charles cancer shock parents long healthy lives former butler
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though the royal family tends to keep their personal issues hidden from the public, King Charles decided to publicize his cancer diagnosis.

The father-of-two's former butler Grant Harrold appeared on GB News to discuss the medical update, noting, "I'm equally as much in shock because you just don't expect it."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer shock parents long healthy lives former butler
Source: mega

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles has cancer.

"And it's not that long since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," he pointed out. "As I've said, both his parents had long lives and relatively health ones, so this has come as a huge shock to everybody, really."

While the matriarch passed away at age 96, her husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he died.

When asked if it was a good or bad idea to be upfront about his health woes, Harrold replied, "I think it's a good thing."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer shock parents long healthy lives former butler
Source: mega

Charles turned 75 in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't think he's a fan of keeping things secret. I think he feels people should be aware of these kind of things," Harrold spilled. "I think it shows you the kind of king that he is. He's somebody that wants to share his health concerns, what he's going through, with these people, with the public."

"He’s got a lot of advisors who are obviously there to kind of keep him up to date with matters of state and day to day activities, but this is something that will be his decision," he stated. "I'm sure the advisors will be in complete agreement that this is a wise move, but this will be his final decision, he would have decided that this announcement should be made and that people should be aware."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer shock parents long healthy lives former butler
Source: mega

Prince William is next in line for the throne.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

His majesty's condition was announced by Buckingham palace on Monday, February 5.

"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer
Source: mega

William may take on some of his dad's duties going forward.

"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the message continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.