King Charles III Joked That He 'Might Be Gay' When Princess Diana Asked About Sex Book, Royal Biographer Says

Alongside Charles’ alleged affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and other royal drama, it seems sex served as a notably contentious topic amid King Charles III and the late Princess Diana’s “highly combustible” marriage, according to royal biographer, Christopher Andersen.

In his new book, The King: The Life of Charles III, the author alleges that the pair once got into a spat surrounding their seemingly non-existent sex life, a fight that one royal valet recalled involving Diana “literally” pursuing the future monarch “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room” at the ruler’s Highgrove House estate in Gloucestershire, England.

After allegedly “hurling epithets and mocking her husband’s obsession with the dreary-looking Camilla,” Diana reportedly asked Charles about their waning sex life, which the ruler “for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt” after the pair welcomed their youngest son, Prince Harry, in 1984.