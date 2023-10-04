8 of King Charles' Best Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death
The Queen and Her Heirs
To mark the beginning of a new decade in January 2020, Queen Elizabeth II posed for a picture with her next three heirs: now-King Charles, Prince William and Prince George.
It served as their second official photo together after taking one in 2016 to mark the Queen's 90th birthday.
Working Together
The mother and son held a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace and welcomed King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to King Charles on November 14, 1948.
All Smiles
During the Trooping the Colour 2019, King Charles was caught smiling as his mother talked on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. Royal fans were worried about the Queen as she smiled less frequently as she had gotten older. But in those rare moments, her son was usually with her.
Preparing King Charles for the Throne
The 2021 State Opening of Parliament became the last opening Her Majesty attended before her death. King Charles led the 2022 opening as the Queen skipped the event for the first time in more than six decades of her reign.
"At her majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on her majesty’s behalf, with the Duke of Cambridge also in attendance," the palace said at that time.
Old But Gold
King Charles sat beside Queen Elizabeth II as they took a portrait of the family alongside Prince Philip and Princess Anne. One of their royal pet corgis also made it in the snap.
Taking on a Bigger Role
After Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, King Charles assumed a more prominent role and started accompanying his mother on her royal duties. Two months after the loss, they attended the G7 Summit reception at The Eden Project and the highly-anticipated G7 Summit.
Serving the Monarchy Amid Health Issues
Despite her episodic mobility problems, Queen Elizabeth II joined the opening for her Platinum Jubilee and beamed while her son stood beside her.
Her appearance, which marked her 70 years on the throne, became her last as she passed away three months later.
Surprising Everyone
King Charles assisted Queen Elizabeth II as she made a surprise appearance on the balcony after Buckingham Palace said she would miss some days of the celebration due to discomfort. The mother and son enjoyed the Platinum Jubilee together for the last time.
The U.K.'s longest-serving monarch passed away on September 8, 2022, with her death certificate soon disclosing that she died of old age.