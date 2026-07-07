ROYAL FAMILY NEWS King Charles Lost His Patience With Prince Harry Ahead of U.K. Visit After Son Kept Changing His Plans, Insiders Reveal Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly reached his breaking point with Prince Harry after repeated last-minute changes ahead of his U.K. visit. Ayesha Zafar July 7 2026, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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King Charles reportedly lost patience with Prince Harry after days of changing plans ahead of the Duke of Sussex's latest trip to Britain. According to insiders, the monarch finally told his younger son he was "too late" to stay at a royal residence after repeated back-and-forth over accommodation. One source said the issue was not personal but stemmed from the disruption caused to palace staff.

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King Charles Reportedly Turned Down Harry's Last-Minute Request

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's reported accommodation plans became a source of tension after several last-minute changes.

According to reports, Buckingham Palace had originally offered Harry accommodation during his visit to the U.K. However, Harry and his team allegedly failed to confirm whether they would accept the offer before the palace's deadline. Sources claimed palace staff had already begun preparing rooms and adjusting work schedules despite ongoing renovation work, which is still undergoing major refurbishment. Insiders alleged that Harry declined the offer again on Saturday morning, only to later reverse course and ask if he could stay after all. By then, the request was reportedly rejected. "I understand was given directly to Harry," one source said. "No. Sorry but you are too late." The palace reportedly said the decision was made because it no longer had enough time to arrange the staffing and hospitality needed to host the prince appropriately.

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Palace Frustrated After Public Announcement

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly declined Prince Harry's late request to stay at a royal residence after palace deadlines had passed.

The situation became even more complicated after Harry's team reportedly released a statement saying he had accepted Charles' offer to stay at the royal residence. Insiders claimed Harry had already been informed that the request had been declined, leading to confusion over the public announcement. According to reports, Buckingham Palace responded quickly, insisting the duke had been made aware of the decision "through the appropriate channels." Some royal sources suggested there are several possible explanations for the conflicting messages. One theory is that Harry did not relay the palace's response to his team. Another is that the public statement was an attempt to pressure the King into changing his mind. Meanwhile, Harry's spokesperson said it was "disappointing that the offer has been withdrawn . . . at the last moment."

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Father and Son May Still Meet During the Visit

Source: MEGA Despite the reported setback, King Charles has not ruled out meeting Prince Harry during his visit to Britain.

The accommodation dispute comes as Harry continues his long-running disagreement with the U.K. government over security arrangements. Harry has argued that reduced security makes it difficult for him to bring Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to Britain. His latest visit had reportedly been planned for more than a year around engagements linked to the Invictus Games. Despite the latest disagreement, sources said Charles has not completely ruled out meeting his son during the visit if their schedules allow.

Source: MEGA Insiders claimed staff schedules were repeatedly adjusted during Harry's changing travel plans.