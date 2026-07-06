Prince Harry's Stay at Buckingham Palace Denied Ahead of Chaotic Trip to the U.K.
July 6 2026, Updated 11:44 a.m. ET
Prince Harry will not be staying at Buckingham Palace during his London visit this week, despite his team announcing he had accepted an invitation from the palace.
A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said the offer had been "withdrawn," calling the decision "disappointing."
However, Buckingham Palace has disputed that version of events, saying Harry failed to confirm the accommodation by the required deadline and only accepted after arrangements could no longer be made.
Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry's Team Offer Different Accounts
According to Buckingham Palace, the duke was offered accommodation but did not formally respond before the deadline at the end of last week.
Palace sources said Harry's team initially declined the invitation on Saturday before later changing their position and accepting it the same day.
By then, however, they quoted it was too late to make the necessary arrangements. Harry was informed on Saturday evening that he would no longer be able to stay at Buckingham Palace.
The palace also said guests must provide enough notice so Royal Household staff can prepare for their visit.
However, Harry's spokesperson gave a different account.
"It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment," the spokesperson said.
They also rejected suggestions that the timing of Harry's court case against Associated Newspapers influenced the decision.
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Legal Battle Adds to Buckingham Palace Dispute
The conflicting statements have highlighted the continuing strain between Buckingham Palace and the Sussex team.
Palace sources said there were concerns about Harry staying at a royal residence while the outcome of his legal case was due to be published during his visit.
According to the palace, hosting him at that time could have risked compromising King Charles' constitutional position.
Harry's representatives dismissed that explanation, saying the court ruling's schedule had already been known before the accommodation discussions.
The public disagreement has also raised questions over whether Harry and Charles will meet during the visit. While a meeting had reportedly been expected, the latest disagreement may complicate those plans.
Neither side has accepted the other's version of events, as of now.
Prince Harry Will Continue With His U.K. Visit
Despite the accommodation dispute, Harry is still expected to carry out his planned engagements.
The duke is traveling to the U.K. to promote the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, and to attend charity events.
Meghan Markle and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not joining him in London after it was confirmed they would not receive taxpayer-funded police protection during the visit. However, they may still join Harry later in Birmingham, per reports.
Harry is also expected to visit Birmingham Children's Hospital and the National Exhibition Center, the future home of the Invictus Games.
It remains unclear whether Charles will meet Archie and Lilibet, whom he has not seen in person for four years.