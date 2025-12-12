Cancer-Stricken King Charles Wants a 'Special Last Christmas in Case It's His Last'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
King Charles is gearing up for a “special” Christmas this year, fully aware it could be his last.
As he faces his battle with cancer, the 77-year-old monarch is determined to create cherished memories with his family.
“Charles prioritizes duty, but he’s also a family man who knows his time is precious,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, December 4. “He wants a special last Christmas in case it’s his last.”
Despite his health challenges, King Charles plans to participate in the annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas morning. He will also record his traditional Christmas speech, airing later in the day.
“Nothing would stop Charles from doing that,” the insider added, emphasizing his commitment to upholding the late Queen Elizabeth II’s belief that one “has to be seen to be believed.”
The source noted, “He will do everything expected of him and more.”
Concerns linger among those close to the king regarding his health. According to another insider, “his health isn’t the best,” even though he provided a September update claiming he was “not [doing] too bad.”
“They’re taking it day by day,” the source explained.
- The Royal Family's Christmas Celebration 'Will Be Different' as Kate Middleton and King Charles Focus on Their 'Road to Recovery'
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Host 'Rival Christmas Party' as Royal Family Prepares for a 'Quieter' Holiday Season
- Cancer-Stricken King Charles Discusses the 'Anxieties of Illness' During His Christmas Broadcast
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This Christmas may carry a somber tone, but the spirit of celebration persists, especially considering Kate Middleton's recent cancer-free status.
“They all want to make the most of their time together,” the source said, referring to Kate and Prince William, both 43, who recently moved into their new “forever home” at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
“[They’re looking forward to] creating memories in what they consider their forever home,” the insider continued.
Additionally, Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, will join the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham as they stay close to King Charles during this holiday season.
Kate publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 amid growing rumors regarding her health due to her absence from public events. After completing her chemotherapy in September, she joyfully announced her remission in January and has resumed her royal duties.
For his part, William previously shared how difficult it's been for him.
“We’ve been very lucky; we hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s,” William said, referencing the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
“They were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like. So we’ve been very lucky as a family,” he added. “But I think, when you suddenly realize that the rug, if you were, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point."