Cancer-Stricken King Charles Wants a 'Special Last Christmas in Case It's His Last'

King Charles is gearing up for a “special” Christmas this year, fully aware it could be his last. As he faces his battle with cancer, the 77-year-old monarch is determined to create cherished memories with his family.

“Charles prioritizes duty, but he’s also a family man who knows his time is precious,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, December 4. “He wants a special last Christmas in case it’s his last.”

Source: MEGA King Charles is planning a heartfelt Christmas as he continues his cancer battle.

Despite his health challenges, King Charles plans to participate in the annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas morning. He will also record his traditional Christmas speech, airing later in the day. “Nothing would stop Charles from doing that,” the insider added, emphasizing his commitment to upholding the late Queen Elizabeth II’s belief that one “has to be seen to be believed.” The source noted, “He will do everything expected of him and more.”

Source: MEGA A source said the royal wants to make meaningful memories in case this is his last holiday.

Concerns linger among those close to the king regarding his health. According to another insider, “his health isn’t the best,” even though he provided a September update claiming he was “not [doing] too bad.” “They’re taking it day by day,” the source explained.

This Christmas may carry a somber tone, but the spirit of celebration persists, especially considering Kate Middleton's recent cancer-free status.

Source: MEGA The royal family reportedly hopes to cherish the season together, especially with Kate Middleton now cancer-free.

“They all want to make the most of their time together,” the source said, referring to Kate and Prince William, both 43, who recently moved into their new “forever home” at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Source: MEGA King Charles still allegedly plans to attend church and deliver his Christmas speech despite health concerns.